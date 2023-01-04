Out with the old in with the ‘Bru’

My last port of call on my New Year’s Eve travels was to Brubakers where the place was completely packed with party revellers all set to see in the New Year.

I was only in the door when I met up with birthday girl Ava Hamill from Ardee Road who was out on a double celebrations, her 21st and New Year’s Eve with her cousin Ruth Mundow from Blackrock and they assured me it was going to be a mad one for certain.

I then headed over for a quick word with Kate Rogers from Castlebellingham who was with Caoimhe Treanor from Faughart who said they were set for a fantastic night and were going to dance until they couldn’t feel their feet!

Heading for another table I then got talking to Amber O’Kane from Ardee, Aaron O’Rourke from Racecourse Road and Andrea Turbitt from Ardee. The ladies told me they had come specially for the Bru’s New Years Eve bash and certainly weren’t disappointed so far.

After this I headed over for a chat with Amber Duffy from Haggardstown who was with Georgia Carr from Muirhevnamor and Ciara Leonard from Armagh who were all looking very well and said they were having a brilliant night and were expecting it to get even better.

Not too far away I then caught up with Siobhan Manning from Greenacres and Deirdre McCabe from Ashbrook who were there for the night and told me it was a brilliant place to see in 2023.

I then had the pleasure of meeting Grace Behan from Dromiskin who was with Aoife Roddy from Killaclassy who were both looking extremely well and having a great laugh together.

Not too long later I caught up with sisters Karen and Orlaith McDonnell from Crossmaglen who told me they were going to have a brilliant night with all their mates and the food was just lovely.

After this I ventured over for a chat with Eve Tuite from Greenacres and Lauryn Ryan from Ardee who told me that Bru’s was the only place to see in the new year and were looking forward to an insane night with Luke Pearson from Bay Estate, Shannon McCann from Avondale Park and Naoise Lindsey from Bothar Na Feirme.

I then ventured into the front bar where I got talking to Katie McGrath from Cooley, Deirbhle O’Doherty from Bellurgan, Sofia Challoner from Carlingford and Katie Carville from Omeath who were all looking extremely well and were up for a major night of fun together.

They were enjoying the company of Arán Ralph from Faughart, Aaron Rafferty from Cooley Mark Smith from Moynalty and Edel Duffy from Carrickmacross who said Bru’s was definitely the best place to see in 2023.

Finally, before I departed, I then got talking to Aaron Carolan and Gerard White both from Cooley, Jim McConnon from Magheracloon and Austin Armstrong from Dromiskin who were in great form and assured me it was going to be a totally insane night.