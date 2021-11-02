Oriel faithful in full voice to support Lilywhites to ward off the Blues

Well, by the time I got there I realised the severity of the situation. With only a few games to go, the Dundalk home match (only their 2nd since the lifting of the restrictions) against Waterford FC had now become a relegation six pointer and the need for domination was in the air as I made my way up the Carrick Road towards Oriel Park.

I wasn’t too long there when I caught up with Brendan Wynne from Meadow Grove who told me he was expecting Dundalk to do the business and take all three points. Brendan was also involved in the Save Our Sonia fundraising bucket collection outside the ground to help with expenses for one time Dundalk player Sonia Hoey who is under treatment for cancer in Mexico.

Not too long later I then got talking to Kevin Connolly from Ravensdale who was with his son Ben. The lads said they’d be satisfied with a draw but the win would certainly be better for the club.

Up next was Tom Corrigan from Greenacres who told me that a win was the only thing we could look towards and that the team are well capable of it too.

Next I got talking to ex Dundalk footballer and his son Trevor and Liam Vaughan from Dublin who were down to cheer on his old team and assured me that a win was the only result to be taken from this fixture.

After this I got a word with Sean Murray from Kilcurry who was there with kids Nicole, Darren and Laura Kelly. The kids weren’t too sure how it was going to end, but Sean was wearing his lucky shirt so he was confident they were going to get a 3-0 win.

Also on their way in I met Pat and David Shevlin from Knockbridge. Pat assured me it was going to be a tough game but if they got a goal up that’d give them the confidence to go on and win. David said he expected them to go two up and then concede one with about 20 minutes to go and that will give the supporters the nervous finish they didn’t really want!

Next I met a couple of absolute legends father and son Georgie and Graham McEneaney from Bellewsbridge who told me they were hopeful a win would be enough to keep us in the premiership. They were then joined by John Hughes from Lennonstown Manor who said once we got this win and we’d see what happens after that.

Making my way through the crowds I then got a word with Fergal Gernon from Silverbridge who was accompanied by Leah and Grace Gernon from Mounthamilton and Ciaran Kelly from Crossmaglen who were really looking forward to the game and Ciaran said his heart says 2-1 to the Lilywhites.

Next I caught up with another legend in Liam O’Hanrahan from Barrack Street who just told me “we are gonna bate Waterford and I have every confidence in them.”

After this I caught up with Luca Byrne who had travelled all the way from Donegal to see Dundalk FC play. He was there with Max and Gerard Molloy from Kilsaran and yet another Dundalk legend in Dennis Molloy from Castlebellingham who told me they couldn’t have picked a better first game for Luca to enjoy.

Arriving in style as he always does yes it was Dundalk’s number one supporter James Malone from Ballybarrack who celebrated his 24th birthday on Sunday and was being taken to the game by his mum Mary.

Not too long later I caught up with Cian Carroll from Oliver Plunkett Park who told me he was quietly confident that Dundalk would shade it 2-1.

I then headed over for a word with Joshua Allen from Ashbrook and Abraham Yusuf from Abu Dhabi who were looking forward to a good game but Joshua only wanted one result a win for The Town!

Another welcome visitor to Oriel Park on the night was Ben Wiercinski from Philadelphia who was in the company of Jenny and Damien McCrink from Darver and kids Róise and Fianna who told me a home win was much needed and they hoped that Ben enjoys his first Dundalk game.

Not too long later I caught up with Gary Hanratty and Kyle Muckian from Louth Village who told me it was going to be a tough one to call, but they could see Dundalk finishing in front on a 3-2 thriller.

Two ladies who were very busy on the night were Mary Hanratty from Knockbridge around the ground and Serena McArdle from Kilcurry who was part of the bucket collection for Sonia Hoey and were really happy with the reaction of the supporters.

Next I was lucky enough to get a word with Ciara McCormack from St. Nicholas Avenue and Rachel Kelly from Reaghstown who told me they were hopeful of a win and would start the celebrations directly after the final whistle.

After this I had the pleasure of meeting up with Holly Burke from Beechmount Drive who has having a great laugh with her buddies Sorcha and Ali who didn’t have any comment on the game!

Making my way through the crowds I then caught up with David Carabini and Gary Doggett both from Dublin (who is a Cabinteely fan for his sins) and wanted a home win too keep things interesting.

Nearly too busy to give a guess at the score was Philip Brodigan from Bay Estate who stopped long enough to say it was going to be 2-1 to The Town.

After this I caught up with the ‘Man from Fyffe’ better known as Chris McKinnon from Marlmount who was there on the night with kids Cian and Caolán and their friend Zeno Kalapos also from Marlmount who told me it was going to be a 2-0 for us and Duffy will be the hero.

Not too long later I got a word with Ciaran Wiseman from Kingswood who plumbed for a 2-0 win for us and told me he was on the look out for John McArdle and Damian McKee to enjoy the game with.

I then headed over for a quick word with a group from Ravensdale who included Dylan Lambe, Fionn Holmes, Ronan and Rory Johnston who told me they expected a home win and were really looking forward to the half time entertainment too!

After this I met up with a group who were over from Kingscourt specially for the match and they included Martin, Elaine and Alana McKenna and Kamil Borowski who told me they are regular attendees in Oriel Park and were looking forward to a major win.

Finally, before I departed I caught up with Philip Kirk and Holly Conroy from Lordship who told me it was going to be 3-1 to the Lilywhites and they couldn’t wait to get inland see them in action.