‘Once in a Lifetime’ chance to see pioneering play at Droichead Arts

Georgina McKevitt, Lynette Callaghan, Leah Moore and Deborah Dickenson star in ‘Once in A Lifetime at the Droichead in Drogheda from November 24th to 26th.

Droichead Arts Centre Associate Artists, Red Bear productions, and playwright Tracy Martin, (Wrapped, Harder Faster More, Dublin Will Show You How and Coast) team up with Dundalk based theatre artist Una McKevitt (Victor & Gord, Singlehood, Madhouse and Alien Documentary to name a few) to create a new “bitch slap of a play”.

Premiering in Droichead Arts Centre, Drogheda from November 24th – 26th, ‘Once in A Lifetime’ is a female-led drama about two stressed out lesbian parents Lorraine (Georgina McKevitt) and Tanya (Lynette Callaghan) their teenage daughter Ciara (Leah Moore) and her friend Sara (Deborah Dickenson).

“It’s a family drama set over one night where badly kept secrets are exposed. Tanya is under pressure to keep a job she hates while her wife Lorraine stays at home pregnant with twins. Their daughter Ciara thinks they’re out for the night and so has brought back her best friend Sara to help her figure out a dark secret she’s been hiding,” explains writer Tracy.

“I’ve basically tried to squeeze in as much tension and laughs as possible into one night. The audience will experience shocking secrets exposed, pointed jibes from a couple that are on the brink of divorce and secretive teens sneaking around.”

Tracy and her company Red Bear, which she set up with actress Aoibheann McCann, have also produced a ground breaking audience outreach initiative called ‘In your own time’. They have programmed various filmed theatre productions from some of Ireland’s best known theatre companies and made them accessible to Droichead’s audience members through the website. Thisispopbaby’s ‘Money’ and Pat Kinevane’s ‘Silent’ are just a few of the filmed works available.

Shows that have a great reputation have been made available for people who might find it hard to get to the theatre due to childminding, being a carer or possibly financial reasons. The ‘In your own time’ programme makes Irish theatre accessible to people in their own homes.

“We will also be filming a feature called ‘Coast’ around the Drogheda area in the new year. We’d love to meet local actors who might be interested in being involved,” she adds. “We’re in Droichead from November 24th – 26th with ‘Once in A Lifetime’, please pop in and say hello!”

DROICHEAD ARTS CENTRE, STOCKWELL STREET, DROGHEDA.

8PM

THURSDAY 24TH / FRIDAY 25TH / SATURDAY 26TH NOVEMBER

€18 / €16 TICKETS AVAILABLE - www.droichead.com

TEL. 041 9833946