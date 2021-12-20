Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 6.1°C Dublin

Omicron sounds a sour note for Cross Border Orchestra

Peace Proms 2021 tour cancelled

Max O'Sullivan, trumpet Expand
Zoe Treacy, violin Expand
James Greer, trombone Expand
Noah Makris, guitar Expand
Hazel Lattimore and Zuzanna Charko, cello Expand
Conor Hale, percussion Expand
Eilís Duffy, violin Expand
Kirsty Browne, cello Expand
Greg Beardsell, conductor Expand
Emma Treacy, Caroline McArdle, violins Expand
Richie Dunne, Treasa Toner, Caoilfhionn D'Arcy, violins Expand

Close

Max O'Sullivan, trumpet

Max O'Sullivan, trumpet

Zoe Treacy, violin

Zoe Treacy, violin

James Greer, trombone

James Greer, trombone

Noah Makris, guitar

Noah Makris, guitar

Hazel Lattimore and Zuzanna Charko, cello

Hazel Lattimore and Zuzanna Charko, cello

Conor Hale, percussion

Conor Hale, percussion

Eilís Duffy, violin

Eilís Duffy, violin

Kirsty Browne, cello

Kirsty Browne, cello

Greg Beardsell, conductor

Greg Beardsell, conductor

Emma Treacy, Caroline McArdle, violins

Emma Treacy, Caroline McArdle, violins

Richie Dunne, Treasa Toner, Caoilfhionn D'Arcy, violins

Richie Dunne, Treasa Toner, Caoilfhionn D'Arcy, violins

/

Max O'Sullivan, trumpet

argus

Margaret Roddy

It’s been ‘such a difficult time – worse than last year in ways,’ says Sharon Treacy Dunne, director of The Cross Border Orchestra.

On top of cancelling their 25th anniversary concert which would have saw them return to New York’s famous Carnegie Hall in October 2020, they also had to cancel the very popular Peace Proms 2021 tour. 

This autumn they announced details of the 2022 Peace Proms tour in February and March, with dates in Ireland and the UK, but already rising case numbers and the spectre of  the new Omicron variant is casting a shadow over those plans.

“After 17 months of soul-destroying Zoom rehearsals and video montages, the orchestra started back to live rehearsals in August,” says Sharon.

This is Louth Newsletter

Your weekly fix of local news and sport headlines from Louth, direct to your inbox

This field is required

"We have to put all sorts of safety measures in place from sectioning off the woodwind and brass using screens, to Co2 monitors, to disinfection foggers - you name it.”]

"But we are so blessed to be based in Coláiste Chu Chulainn and have the support of  Principal Tomas Sharkey, who has been amazing, and the use of the incredible facilities and spaces there.”

She says that at this point, the orchestra is the best they’ve ever been and they’re ready to get on the road.

All of their Peace Proms school choirs are rehearsing as best they can and are so excited about the prospect of concerts.

"But between the very high incidence of COVID-29 among school children and now Omicron causing major uncertainty,’” she says.

"Everyone’s safety is our priority and so we have had to suspend the release of tickets until we know more. We are determined to get concerts off the ground in the new year! We may have to push our dates back, but we'll do everything possible to make them happen.”

Looking further ahead, they are planning to reschedule their 25th anniversary concert in Carnegie Hall for St Patrick’s Day 2023.

Privacy