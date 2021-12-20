Omicron sounds a sour note for Cross Border Orchestra

It’s been ‘such a difficult time – worse than last year in ways,’ says Sharon Treacy Dunne, director of The Cross Border Orchestra.

On top of cancelling their 25th anniversary concert which would have saw them return to New York’s famous Carnegie Hall in October 2020, they also had to cancel the very popular Peace Proms 2021 tour.

This autumn they announced details of the 2022 Peace Proms tour in February and March, with dates in Ireland and the UK, but already rising case numbers and the spectre of the new Omicron variant is casting a shadow over those plans.

“After 17 months of soul-destroying Zoom rehearsals and video montages, the orchestra started back to live rehearsals in August,” says Sharon.

"We have to put all sorts of safety measures in place from sectioning off the woodwind and brass using screens, to Co2 monitors, to disinfection foggers - you name it.”]

"But we are so blessed to be based in Coláiste Chu Chulainn and have the support of Principal Tomas Sharkey, who has been amazing, and the use of the incredible facilities and spaces there.”

She says that at this point, the orchestra is the best they’ve ever been and they’re ready to get on the road.

All of their Peace Proms school choirs are rehearsing as best they can and are so excited about the prospect of concerts.

"But between the very high incidence of COVID-29 among school children and now Omicron causing major uncertainty,’” she says.

"Everyone’s safety is our priority and so we have had to suspend the release of tickets until we know more. We are determined to get concerts off the ground in the new year! We may have to push our dates back, but we'll do everything possible to make them happen.”

Looking further ahead, they are planning to reschedule their 25th anniversary concert in Carnegie Hall for St Patrick’s Day 2023.