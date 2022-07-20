Night of country classics at Drumshallon with Matt Leavy

Matt Leavy one of Ireland’s best known country and Irish singers makes a welcome return to Drumshallon Forge on Friday July 22nd when he will perform at a social dance.

For those who haven’t yet visited Drumshallon forge heritage centre. It is on the Ballymakenny road between Keogh’s pub and the small roundabout at Kellystown.

Matt Leavy was the last performer to sing live st Drumshallon just before the first lockdown in 2020 and by popular demand he is the first to get the ball rolling again in 2022.

It was a long quiet two years., so dust off your dancing shoes,, join us for a waltz , a jive and the cup of tea in the forge on Friday night. Dancing from 9pm – midnight. Admission €10. Wee County Vintage Club are your hosts for the evening .

Proceeds to local branch of MND.