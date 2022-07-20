Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 18.1°C Dublin

Night of country classics at Drumshallon with Matt Leavy

Country star Matt Leavy will appear at Drumshallon Lodge on Friday July 22nd. Expand

Close

Country star Matt Leavy will appear at Drumshallon Lodge on Friday July 22nd.

Country star Matt Leavy will appear at Drumshallon Lodge on Friday July 22nd.

Country star Matt Leavy will appear at Drumshallon Lodge on Friday July 22nd.

droghedaindependent

Alison Comyn

Matt Leavy one of Ireland’s best known country and Irish singers makes a welcome return to Drumshallon Forge on Friday July 22nd when he will perform at a social dance.

For those who haven’t yet visited Drumshallon forge heritage centre. It is on the Ballymakenny road between Keogh’s pub and the small roundabout at Kellystown.

Matt Leavy was the last performer to sing live st Drumshallon just before the first lockdown in 2020 and by popular demand he is the first to get the ball rolling again in 2022.

It was a long quiet two years., so dust off your dancing shoes,, join us for a waltz , a jive and the cup of tea in the forge on Friday night. Dancing from 9pm – midnight. Admission €10. Wee County Vintage Club are your hosts for the evening .

This is Louth Newsletter

Your weekly fix of local news and sport headlines from Louth, direct to your inbox

This field is required

Proceeds to local branch of MND.

Privacy