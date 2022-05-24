New Louth Rose set to be crowned

The Louth Rose selection night will be held in Dundalk this weekend, the first to be held since 2018.

Current Louth Rose AnneMarie Duffy has had the honour of being the longest serving, after the Covid pandemic led to the events not being held over the last few years.

The Dundalk woman described her time as “full of fun adventures, magical experiences and amazing new friends.” As Louth Rose she represented her county at a number of major events, including the St. Patrick’s Day parade in New York.

“I am beyond grateful to every single person who has been a part of the journey!” said AnneMarie.

Changes to the format of the international Rose of Tralee festival meant that Louth only has a Rose going through to the finals every two years, which would have been 2020. The onset of Covid-19 saw that cancelled, so 2022 is now Louth’s year, and AnneMarie is ready to hand over the sash this weekend.

With entries coming in from across the county, the Louth Rose selection night is taking place this Saturday, May 28th in the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Dundalk.