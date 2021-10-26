New folk club at The Tipsy Cow

Dundalk’s newest folk club at The Tipsy Cow in Church Street had a successful launch on Friday night.

The club is the brainchild of two well-known musicians, Jackie McAuley and Christopher Cooney.

Jackie grew up in Belfast and was one of the founding members of Them, which was fronted by Van Morrison. A multi-instrumentalist he played with the legendary Lonnie Donegan, shared the stage with Johnny Winter and Joe Cocker, and wrote the hit record ‘Dear John’ for Status Quo. He has written about his fascinating career in his autobiography ‘I, Sideman’.

Dundalk native Christopher Cooney is a regular on the local folk scene and has recorded three albums.

For the inaugural night they welcomed a number of folk acts on sage including Caroline Reel and Sonya Larrigan, Henry Cooney and Bindertwine.

Christopher says that the plan is to focus on Irish and international folk music and they hope to invite some well-known acts to join them in the coming months.