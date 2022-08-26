NECRET’s Dip in the Nip returns for 12th year

Women all over the North East are preparing to strip off at a secret location along the Northeast coast in aid the NECRET, for its 12th year.

NECRET support Drogheda's Oncology Unit in its fight against cancer and organise this annual event, and are looking forward to making it even bigger, better, and of course as always lots of fun.

The event is set to take place on Sunday, September 18.

The experience has been described as “amazing and fun with laughter from start to finish. The event is tastefully done that the nudity aspect doesn't even enter your head. Beautiful refreshments afterwards and all to raise much need and important funds for NECRET, the feeling of camaraderie with all the other women, the fun and the too many laughs to mention. The entire day is so memorable,” said a previous dipper.

This year will be the 12th year that the event has taken place and for those brave ladies who ‘dare to bare’, the experience is very much about life-affirmation and a celebration of life and bodies of all shapes and sizes.

All funds raised will go towards helping improve the treatment and outcomes of people with cancer, making a massive and real different to those fighting.

Siobhan Gilroy is a local woman who has already reached her fundraising goal of €1000, surpassing €1330.

In her GoFundMe, Siobhan said, “My Ma was diagnosed this year with breast cancer and is going through treatment at the moment. I want to do something to raise money to help fight against this horrible disease that affects so many people/families.

"Please support and donate if you can. Every donation, big or small will be gratefully appreciated.”

Registration is now open at https://www.necret.ie/dipintheNip or by emailing necret.info@gmail.com or texting/calling 0867773294. More details also at https://www.facebook.com/NECRET/events/