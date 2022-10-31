Neasa Boyle and Tia Finnegan ’s 21st joint fancydress

It may have been the eve of Halloween on Sunday night but anyone who was anyone were in the Imperial Hotel for the joint fancy dress 21st birthday party for Neasa Boyle from Manydown Close and Tia Finnegan from Dowdallshill. The place was packed with fantastic outfits and a group of people who were up for a mad night together.

Neasa’s was there with parents Ciaran and Anita Boyle, sister Niamh and boyfriend Kevin Campbell from Dromiskin, while Tia was with parents Dixie and Sharon Finnegan, son Adam and boyfriend Oisin Meegan (Robin as in Batman &..) from Blackrock.

I wasn’t too long in the door when I met up with Neasa’s parents Anita (Catriona from Walking Dead) and Ciaran (started off as Marlon Brando, ended up as Roger Moore) who told me the party was only getting started and they were going to have an epic night.

Next I caught up with Ciaran’s sister Sandra Boyle (Gucci handbag) and husband Donal Waters (Jack Sparrow) from Blackrock who wanted to wish the girls a happy 21st and hoped they had a great night, as they intended to.

After this I caught up with Sharon and Dixie Finnegan who were in great form and said it was going to be an excellent night amongst all their friends.

Making my way over to one of the table I then met up with family friends Kevin (Hunchback of Notre Dame) and Nora (Hocus Pocus) Moran from St. Nicholas Avenue who were up for a fantastic night and wanted to wish Neasa and Tia all the best.

I then headed over for a word with Moya (Catwoman) Leavy and Adrianna (Super Cop) Smith and Donal (Elton John) Leavy from all from Blackrock who were already in form to make it a mad one and wanted to wish the girls all the best on their big night.

After this I caught up with Neasa’s grandfather Jim Boyle from Muirhevna who was with Deirdre Doherty from Seafield Lawns who were up for making the best of the night, but was that bass thumping from the sound system!

Not too far away I then got talking to Neasa’s cousin Molly (Cowgirl) Murphy from Lordship and her main squeeze Cormac (Cowboy, just) Malone from Cooley who assured me it was going to be a fantastic party.

Also in their company was Anita’s sister Shauna Murphy from Meadow Grove with Carrie Lee from Carlinn Hall who were dressed as undercover cops, I think, but the ladies looked great and were ready to party the night away along with brother Darren and Niamh Murphy from Jenkinstown.

They were joined by cousin Caolan Murphy from Lordship, Lee Mackin from Clancullen Park and Jason (Skeletor) Cullen from Priorland Gardens who were dressed to impress and were ready to have a mad time.

Next I bumped into Emma (Witch) McEneaney from Annaloughan who was there with Matthew (Pumpkin Man) Buttler from Celbridge who was wearing one of the coolest suits there on the night and they assured me it was going to be an epic party.

Heading over to another two lads I met up with Dan (Prisoner) Corcoran from Blackrock and Conal McCaul from Dromiskin who told me they are Gers and Joes men respectively. They went on to try and tell me they were actually gatecrashers and didn’t know either of the girls, as if lads.

After this I got a word with Lorcan Finnegan from Bellurgan who was with Lauren Martin from Dublin who tried to tell me it was going to be a rather quiet celebration, not a chance of that I’m afraid.

Next I got a word with Tia’s cousins Mary-Jane Mulligan and David (Luigi) Finnegan both from Jenkinstown who told me the fun was really only getting started.

I then headed over to have a chat with two iconic characters who were looking so well together, yes it was Superman and Pamela Anderson better known as Andy Laverty-Bent from Blackrock and Faye Murray from Ravensdale who were in great form and were up for making the best of Neasa and Tia’s big bash.

After this I headed over for a quick word with Nima (Fairy) Hjalmers from Blackrock and Kodi (Maid) McEneaney form Knockbridge who told me it was going to be an insane night and wanted to wish both girls a happy 21st.

Not too far away I caught up with Kevin Moran and Kristina Jankunaite both from St. Nicholas Avenue who were having a brilliant night and were ready for a major night of fun.

Finally, before I departed I met up with Tia’s cousin and his wife Aaron and Rachel Moran from Carlinn Hall who were up for a good night, but Aaron was on his best behaviour because he had work in the morning, but they wanted to wish Tia and Neasa all the best on their big night.