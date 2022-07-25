Miss Louth teams up with St Vincent de Paul for competition

Maiya McMonagle, Miss Louth has teamed up with St Vincent de Paul to find her perfect looks throughout the competition.

Taking place on Sunday in the Red Cow Inn, Maiya strutted her looks, showcasing not just the clothes donated through St Vincent de Paul, but also her own up-cycling of the clothes.

With three themes that Maiya had to model for, she contacted St Vincent de Paul, providing the brief. She modelled ‘In the Pink,’ ‘Animal Print,’ and ‘Ready for Business.’ St Vincent de Paul then ordered from the depot for Maiya to browse through, allowing her to choose what she wanted.

As she is a designer, they have given her permission to up-cycle all the outfits herself, fitting them to her body and style. After the competition, Maiya is planning to auction the outfits off to raise money for charity.

As part of the Miss Ireland Competition, they are running Beauty with a Purpose, requiring contestants to choose a charity and subsequently fundraise. Maiya has also chosen St Vincent de Paul to fundraise for.

A sustainable fashion designer, Maiya’s goal in Miss Ireland is to spread awareness on sustainability and how everyone can make a difference through their homes.

Through the competition, those competing were asked to select a boutique, finding three looks to wear and represent on the catwalk, creating exposure for the boutique.

"I decided to go with St Vincent de Paul because I think it’s an amazing asset in our community that people just overlook,” said Maiya, “I really want to share the message very strongly that fashion does not have to cost the earth.”

St Vincent de Paul also gave Maiya the freedom to up-style the outfits she chose, allowing her creative freedom.

"I’ve been collaborating with St Vincent de Paul this whole time, taking clothes from their shop and up-cycling and redesigning them into something for me.

“I want to showcase that fashion doesn’t have to cost the earth and that you can do amazing things in your community.”

At the forefront of sustainability since the age of 10, Maiya has worked with alongside Earth Guardians, an international company that is youth led, who fight for economical and environmental issues.

"Sustainability is basically the whole premise of why I started fashion, it’s so important. The fashion industry is the second largest contributor to climate change, which a lot of people don’t know or are not aware of fast fashion.

“People have this prejudice to St Vincent de Paul because they think it’s all second hand, or somebody has worn it before, but what’s funny is there are designer clothes in there with labels still on, never worn, not touched.

"I want to push the message that St Vincent de Paul is an asset and not something to be looked down upon,” added Maiya.

Upon being approached by Maiya, St Vincent de Paul were delighted to lend a helping hand. As an advocate for sustainability themselves, they were more than happy to sponsor Maiya for the competition and will continue to sponsor her throughout Miss Ireland. Manager of the St Vincent de Paul outlet in the Laurence’s Centre, Lisa McArdle has pushed for sustainability since the shops opening.

"I don’t think there could have been a better shop for me to go with,” said Maiya.

As part of the competition, the chosen boutique is required to donate €100 to charity, however, since Maiya’s chosen boutique is already a charity, an additional sponsor of hers, Sullivan Property Consultants has pledged to donate the €100 to charity.

"It’s local businesses supporting local businesses,” added Maiya. “A lot of my sponsors are here in Drogheda, young girls creating business. It’s very important to me to bring up the local community and helping each other. I think in Drogheda there is a wonderful sense of community and I really want to share that message too.

Additionally, Maiya debuted her singing career, showcasing her talent in front of an audience for the first time ever, as part of the talent show.

Maiya will also be running workshops for sustainability and up-cycling in future weeks.