Marist class of 1972 gather again

On Friday night I headed for the Fairways Hotel where a special class reunion was being held for the St. Marys College leaving Cert class of 1972 were hosting their 50th anniversary reunion and a good crowd had turned out specially for the event.

The idea for the reunion first began quite a few years ago when organisers Jack Malone and James Murphy set about initiating a celebration for their 25th anniversary and eventually managed to bring together their classmates to the popular hotel on the Dublin Road on Friday night.

I then decided to see who was there to enjoy the reunion and met up with John McCann from Castletown Road and Dessie Clarke originally from Golflinks Road but now in Cloughjordan in Tipperary. Who told me he had come up earlier and taken part in the tour of the school and was hugely impressed with the changes that have taken place there over the years.

After this I caught up with Cyril Mallon from Castleblaney who was delighted to see all his old classmates again and assured me it was going to be an excellent night. He went on to praise Jack and James for all the great work in pulling the reunion together.

Not too far away I met up with Joe Johnston originally from Lordship now living in Dublin. He said after he finished in the Marist he went on to become a primary school teacher in Clontarf and Rathfarnham. He was completely blown away by the school tour earlier and had brought along a framed school photo that even the school didn’t posses and had been found in the attic in the family home in Lordship which proved hugely interesting to all the lads at the reunion.

I then headed over for a chat with Philip O’Reilly from Shercock who had been a boarder in the school who had taken the tour and was amazed by the brilliant facilities at the school with such a great range of subjects and choices for the current students. He was also delighted to see some the old familiar faces again.

Next I got a word with Tony Macken from Kinsale originally from Slane who was having a laugh with Pat McGuinness from Dunleer who told me they hadn’t really set foot in the school since 1972 although Pat had been back when the Dundalk Show had been held there. They too were very impressed with the changes in the school and were looking forward to a great night with their schoolmates.

One man who was in great demand to talk to during the night was Gerry Hearty from Ballybarrack who had been a teacher there in 1972 and was having a laugh meeting up with all his old charges but was struggling to remember all the names!

I then caught up with organiser Jack Malone from Lower Point Road who told me the event may have taken 25 years to organise but it was definitely worth it. It started off when he and James contacted the then headmaster Cecil Hughes who had helped them with names and addresses. They then set about trying to contact as many as possible and said that Google had certainly helped to play its part in getting everyone together. They then rang everyone and continued to keep in contact through email and eventually the event had come together. He also wanted to pass on a huge message of thanks to school principal Alan Craven who had given up his afternoon to take the group on a tour of the school and said he had done a helluva job.

After this I headed over for a chat with Liam Clarke who was over from Baileboro who was very impressed with the school and was having a laugh meeting up with his mates, some of whom he hadn’t seen in 50 years.

I then made my way over for a word with Vincent McMahon from Tallanstown and Alfred McGlew from Termonfeckon who had been a border in the school who hadn’t been on the tour but were delighted to be there for a nostalgic night with the rest of the lads.

One man I always like a chat with was Seamus Byrne from Carrick Road who was having a laugh with Michael McGlynn from Donegal who told me his family moved to Blackrock when his dad Denis became school principal there. He told me he had really enjoyed the tour the school was lovely, a great design and very well laid out. He also wanted to thank the principal for giving up 2 hours of his time to take the group around.

I then got talking to Paul O’Reilly originally from Park View, a retired scientist in UCD now living in Dublin. He told me they were really great years and he was totally in debt to Seamus Byrne who used to live in Pearse Park and called for him every morning to get him up for school and said only Seamus called for me I would never have mate it!

Another of the compadres there to make it a real night to remember was Dermot Ahern from Blackrock who was really looking forward to the crack too on the night but wasn’t leaving his phone out of his hand, could he have been keeping an eye on the Dundalk V Waterford game I wondered? I must have been stalking the family as I had met his wife Maeve celebrating her 47th anniversary with the girls in Byrne’s the previous week.

After this I got a word with Tom McArdle originally from Seatown but now Mount Avenue who told me he hadn’t recognised everyone yet but assured me it was going to be an epic night now they were all back together.

Finally, before I departed, I got a word with Heber McGuinness from Back O’ The Wall who had just arrived and said he didn’t recognise too many, but given time he was sure they’d all come back to him. He smiled as he said he was looking forward to a good night chatting to the lads and would be drinking a lot less than he did a long time ago!