Love your Coast: Chance for photographers to show off coast in competition

The Clean Coasts’ annual ‘Love Your Coast’ photography competition is now open to submissions to Louth and Meath photographers for its 13th year!

The Love Your Coast competition asks for amateur photographers to capture and celebrate the uniqueness of our coastal communities, environments, or waterways such as its stunning coastline, beautiful beaches, epic cliff faces, and raging rivers.

Louth and Meath have some of the most spectacular coastlines in the world and Love your Coasting want to encourage people to get out their cameras this summer as they explore the Irish coast and capture its beauty.

2021 saw Louth photographer Adrian McCarthy place third in the People and the Coast category for their photo Saviour of the Sea that was taken on Clogherhead Beach in Drogheda, County Louth.

Meath photographer Dave Stanley was shortlisted in the top ten images in the People and the Coast category for their image entitled Winter Sunset Swim.

Photographers have until 9 am on Monday August 29th to submit their best images in one of five categories to be in with the chance to win a prize fund of €5,000 across all categories.

The categories for this year include:

1. Wildlife and Underwater

2. Coastal Landscape

3. People and the Coast

4. Coastal Heritage

5. Creativity and the Coast

“The Clean Coasts programme works with communities and supports them in their efforts to protect our coastline,” said Clean Coast manager Sinead McCoy. “What the Love Your Coast Photography competition does is augment this work by showcasing our breathtaking coastline which helps foster and inspire both the public and communities to protect it into the future."

Visit the website to find out more about the competition and how to enter at: https://cleancoasts.org/our-initiatives/love-your-coast/