Louth Rose Emma Barry embraces community spirit on her journey to Tralee

Former Greenhills girl, Emma Barry 27, chats to Niamh McGovern about her journey to becoming Louth Rose, what inspires her and what she is hoping to bring with her on her newfound adventure

Fiadh McDonald and Alessandra O'Callaghan with the Louth Rose, Emma Barry in The Townhouse. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics Expand
Congratulations.....Louth Rose 2018 Annmarie Duffy congratulates this year's Rose Emma Barry at the Louth Rose Selection 2022 held in the Crowne Plaza. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Fiadh McDonald and Alessandra O'Callaghan with the Louth Rose, Emma Barry in The Townhouse. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Congratulations.....Louth Rose 2018 Annmarie Duffy congratulates this year's Rose Emma Barry at the Louth Rose Selection 2022 held in the Crowne Plaza. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Molly and Sinéad Kearney with the Louth Rose, Emma Barry in The Townhouse. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Niamh McGovern

When Louth Rose Emma Barry first moved to Drogheda from Dublin at the tender age of seven, one of the first things that struck her was the hospitality and welcome her family received.

While she may still have Dublin on her passport and birth certificate, she is very much a Louth girl at heart.

