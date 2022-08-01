Louth Rose Emma Barry embraces community spirit on her journey to Tralee

When Louth Rose Emma Barry first moved to Drogheda from Dublin at the tender age of seven, one of the first things that struck her was the hospitality and welcome her family received.

While she may still have Dublin on her passport and birth certificate, she is very much a Louth girl at heart.

Running for Louth Rose was something she always wanted to do, to represent her county as much as she could.

“For me I just adore the really welcoming community that exists within Louth. When we moved up first, I was seven, so starting in a new school or living in a new place is daunting for any child, but I always found, anyone we met in those early days, they were so hospitable, and a lot of them have become life long friends for myself and my family.

"What’s really important with modern Ireland is that there is no animosity between the locals and blow ins. We’re becoming a much more dynamic and welcoming community and population as a whole, and I think that’s important that it’s reflected within the county.

"I really want to represent Louth as much as possible. It is just supporting the people that we have in the county, their businesses, their talent, their aspirations etc.,” she added.

During her tenure in Greenhills Secondary School, Emma realised she was passionate about teaching and decided to to pursue it as a career. She studied for her undergraduate degree in St Pats, obtaining a Bachelor of Arts in English and Geography.

During her time in Pats, Emma went on an Erasmus year to Winchester, not straying too far from home, meeting lots of fantastic people.

While she enjoyed both Geography and English throughout her undergrad, Emma had a niche interest in Geography, loving how it links the human world with the physical world and being able to analyse the interactions between the two.

However, upon finishing her undergraduate degree, she was slightly unsure if teaching was the route she wanted to pursue, deciding to explore other options.

“I think there is an awful lot of pressure on young people to decide a career when they’re 16/17,” says Emma. “I felt I wanted to research and do a little bit more in Geography before I went into teaching, just to expand my own learning."

Emma was offered a scholarship for a PhD in Geography in 2017, in the School of History and Geography in DCU. She focused on Sustainable Community Development in Urban Areas in Ireland, with an emphasis on the greater Dublin area.

"I really enjoyed the interaction with people on it and at the same time I was doing a little bit of tutoring with the School of History and Geography to undergrad students – that was the part I enjoyed most out of the whole experience. Similar to being in a lecture hall or the tutorial room, you’re very hands on, helping students with their learning, helping them figure out different parts of the module etc. – and that was linking back to the fact that teaching was for me all along.”

However, Emma struggled with finishing her PhD due to the sheer pressure of the work, “It was quite isolating at times, it’s just you and your desk and your research. I found that I was a bit disillusioned with how it was panning out and it wasn’t really something I was interested in because I always felt I wanted to go into the teaching.”

Emma decided to finish up the PhD early, concluding her research at a Master of Philosophy level.

Soon afterwards, she began working in a community development office in Monaghan, gaining hands on experience in the working world.

But a career in teaching kept calling and Emma soon went back to college to do her Professional Masters in Education (PME) for Post Primary Level in Trinity College, Dublin.

Starting in September 2020, during peak lockdown, Emma said, “It was a completely unprecedented time for everything, but particularly for education and how we deliver education. I found the course was still very insightful, but I was just chomping at the bit, wanting to get into the classroom and start teaching.

"I was lucky then for my second year of the PME, I was working in Portmannock Community School in Dublin for my placement, because Trinity have a stipulation that the placement has to be within 35km from their campus.

After a very long road, Emma is finally a qualified teacher, having just finished her PME.

"I tell people I was eight years in college in total and people must think I’m an eternal student. My Mam and Dad are just overjoyed when I finally said, ‘I think I’m done with College and it’s time to move onto the working world’. I don’t think they could have coped if I went back to do another course.”

Along with her inspiring education background, Emma is also passionate about Gaelic Football.

Having played with Newtown Blues in her early days, Emma later switched her alliances to Stabannon Parnells GAA Club in memory of her late sister.

Emma’s older sister sadly passed away in 2014 from an aggressive brain tumour, glioblastoma.

"My older sister played with Stabannon and they were brilliant with supporting her and our family. Almost in her memory, myself and my twin joined Stabannon, and they were just such a welcoming and lovely community.

"They’re such a strong club and they really make the game so enjoyable.

"I was never very skilled or blessed with an amazing career in football, but just to be involved – I don’t think there is any value that you can put on it.”

Emma is also heavily involved with Brain Tumour Ireland, which is her partner charity for the year.

She is also hoping to help as many charities as she can.

"I was very mindful that I would never want another family to go through the uncertainty or the loneliness of a brain tumour diagnoses for cancer patients and their families. ​​​​​"

While lockdown brought many challenges, Emma says it was also a welcome break as it forced everyone to slow down and take stock of what they have, and what they value and what they need in their day-to-day lives.

Taking up walking throughout the pandemic, Emma managed to travel throughout the county that she loves, seeing places she had never been before. She visited Stephenstown Pond, venturing out to Ravensdale Forest and up around the Cooley Peninsula.

"There are so many beautiful places throughout Louth and it was nice to be able to go and hike around those.

“I try to get out for a big Hike at least once a month. My most recent was Loch Ouler, which is in Wicklow – it’s very beautiful. With my love of Geography, I’m like a kid in a candy shop. We have such beautiful landscapes in Ireland.​​​​​​​"

Additionally, Emma is also passionate about baking, another new hobby she picked up during the pandemic, and something she has brought with her into the Louth Rose Competition.

While she has many past times, community is at the heart of Emma’s life, aiming to support local throughout her Rose journey.

"I think supporting community development is important, based off my interest from my own college work. How you do that I have found is through people, people supporting people. But for me, how I want to do that as my tenure as Louth Rose is being spokesperson for our community but also with myself and my own decisions, making sure I’m contacting local businesses."

Emma is aiming to support local businesses through endorsements and promotional events due to the platform she now has as Louth Rose, making as much use of her status as possible.

"I’m also passionate about making sure what you gain in life you give back tenfold.

"For me, life is wasted if you go through it alone. Especially when you see the everyday working in how people come together in times of crisis and times of celebration. I think that is something I’m really passionate about and something I really want to try and harness throughout my Louth Rose tenure. Just getting involved in local events and with local charities.”

Emma is hosting a fundraiser on August 9 in the Townhouse, Dundalk, who are the official sponsors of the Louth Rose Centre, in aid of her Rose journey and for Brain Tumour Ireland.

“If people can get involved or be willing to donate or partake in the raffle they can contact me through my Instagram page,” she added.​​​​​​​