Louth in Bloom returns

Entries can be submitted through an online portal www.louthcoco.ie/louthinbloom.

The Community Office, Louth County Council is announcing for its third year their annual environmental competition “Louth In Bloom 2022.”

Launched on Monday, May 30 by Councillor Jim Tenanty, Cathaoirleach of Ardee Municipal District and Chief Executive Joan Martin, the format of the competition has changed this year.

Judges will be out and about visiting the nominees, this year, allowing the team to actively engage with communities and recognise the marvellous work that people undertake to beautify their community and the county.

The categories include; best gardens; best housing estates; and biodiversity projects, hospitality and business premises. Prizes will be awarded for each of the three district areas of Ardee, Drogheda and Dundalk, with an overall county winner in each category.

The nomination entry form will also be available to download on www.louthcoco.ie/louthinbloom and can be submitted by post or by dropping same, into any of the Louth County Council customer services desks at any of our offices in Ardee, Drogheda and Dundalk.

The nomination entry form is also available in this week’s local newspapers.

Closing date for receipt of entries is Friday 08/07/2021.

Full details are available at www.louthcoco.ie/louthinbloom or from staff in the Community Support Section, email community@louthcoco.ie