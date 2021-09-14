Louth Culture Night goes live for 2021

Excitement is building at the prospect of live audiences being able to enjoy a host of events in around Co Louth for Culture Night 2021 which takes place on Friday September 17th in various locations around town.

Acting Arts Officer Moya Hodgers is looking forward to audiences being able to enjoy live events around the county

‘Even though we are all still feeling the effects of covid and restrictions, this is an opportunity for everyone, young and old, to enjoy a night of entertainment, a night of learning and to embrace all that the wee county has to offer in terms of Culture

“.We hope to have some events live, restrictions permitting, as well as offering online events for those that can’t make it physically. Culture Night has evolved over the past 17 years into this national once a year event and we will do our very best to deliver a fantastic programme for everyone to enjoy.”

Here in Dundalk, there is an extensive programme of live and on-line events for all the family to enjoy .

An Táin Arts Centre

An Táin Arts Centre is inviting families to go along and enjoy art, music, and aerial performances as well as backstage tours of the theatre.

From 6pm, visitors will be able to enjoy music by by An Tain’s School of Music, print workshops with artist Suzanne Carroll, whose exhibition is on view in The Basement Gallery, aerial performances by Nicola Moran and back stage tours with Director Paul Hayes.

All events are free to attend but advance booking is required by phoning 043 9332332 or online at www.antain.ie

AAEX (Art Exchange) in St Helena Park

AAEX (Art as Exchange) and the Monaghan Poets and Songwriters Group (MOPOSOGS) will present poems, prose and song in response to artworks, exhibited alongside in St. Helena’s Park from 6-8pm.

The event will kick off a 3-day art event called ‘Art in the Park’ celebrating 5 years AAEX, supported by Create Louth, Creative Spark, Creative Ireland, Dundalk Credit Union and The Arts Council.

Awash With Coloour was conceived by AAEX member Caoimhe O’Dwyer, leveraging an existing connection between Julie Corcoran of AAEX and Monaghan Poets and Songwriters Group leader Dara MacGabhann.

Initiated in late 2020, during lockdown, Awash With Colour was a way for artists from counties Louth Monaghan, Cavan and Donegal to connect virtually on Zoom . The project provided a way to stay connected and create new work during a time when many artists and performers found themselves working from home and performances, classes and meetings held through Zoom, using art and writing as a tool of stimulation.

The project took shape quickly and grew in momentum, resulting in 94 different artworks, songs and texts in total by 21 artists and 16 writers.

The Culture Night event will present just a selection of the works created with a full exhibition of all works of Awash With Colour will taking place at Iontas Arts Centre, Castleblaney, Co. Monaghan in December.

“The buzz and energy from this project is phenomenal and way beyond our expectations. It’s amazing how artists who have never met each other can be so tuned in to each other’s work” says Dara MacGabhann, “as far as we are concerned Culture Night and the exhibition at the Iontas are just a start. There may be more to come.”

The Culture Night event is free but tickets need to be booked at www.eventbrite.ie

Creative Spark

Keep an eye out for the Creative Sparks brand new print bike in St Helena’s Park on Culture Night. The innovative team at the Creative Spark print studio have transformed a bicycle into a portable printing press. Anyone who meets the bicycle can create their very own free screen printed tote bag.

Louth Library Services

Louth Library Service is delighted to welcome Seosamh Ó Maolalaí to the beautiful Dundalk Library Garden from 4.30pm to 5.30pm for an evening of stories for all the family.

A well-known Seanchaí – or storyteller – throughout the country, Seosamh is sure to captivate with a blend of traditional Irish tales and stories from around the world.

This event is bilingual (English/Irish) and is suitable for fluent Gaeilgeoirí, foghlaimeoirí/learners, tosaitheoirí/beginners, or people who are completely new to Irish!

This event will be held outdoors – weather permitting – and will also be streamed online.

County Museum

MAD Youth Centre present ‘Anti-Clockwise’ exhibition. Since its launch in September 2019 Dundalk Youth Centre’s Anticlockwise Peace IV programme engaged 430 young people from across County Louth and South Armagh working with professional artists. The project focused on quality engagement, peace training and exhibition. This final exhibition is a collection of work created by the young people over this period. You will see the exploration and interpretation of the young people’s understanding of conflict and the legendary tale of the Táin Bo Cúailnge.

The exhibition will launch in the County Museum on Culture night from 6.45pm to 9pm and will run until September 25th.

The Oriel Centre

The Dundalk Branch of Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann will host a Culture Night event at the Oriel Centre (Dundalk Gaol) on Friday night September 17th. The night of traditional music, song and dance will include many All Ireland Champions.

Dundalk harpist Fionnuala Donlon will be the featured musician. Fionnuala is the reigning All Ireland harp champion and recent winner of the Sean Ó Riada Bonn Óir competition.

She will be joined by a host of other musicians, singers and dancers including

Tadhg Mulligan (Fiddle & bouzouki); Sárán Mulligan (Concertina); Kerriann McArdle (Flute); Áine Scott (Banjo); Fionnuala Kirby (Flute); Conal Duffy (Uilleann pipes); Paul McMahon (Accordion & guitar); Donnchadh Hughes (Flute & Harp); Lorraine McMahon (Fiddle); Aidan McLoughlin (World Champion dancer); Malachy McArdle (Guitar & songs) and Kiera Hall (Singer).

Audience numbers will be in accordance with Covid Guidelines & Restrictions. Admission is free but seats must be booked in advance. Email: dundealgan@comhaltas.net or call 087 9286130