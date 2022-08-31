Louth culture fans in for a treat with annual theatre club tickets

'On A House Like A Fire', live in 2022 at the Droichead Arts Centre with theatre maker Michelle Read.

One of the best value cultural experiences in the country is back and bigger than ever.

Droichead is thrilled to announce their Theatre Club for Autumn 2022, where you can see seven polished productions for just €87. Book online on www.droichead.com or call 041 9833946 to be part of the Drama at Droichead.

“This season we have a programme of seven unique, critically acclaimed shows," explains arts director Collette Farrell. “The season features premieres of two new plays, one by our company in association Red Bear Productions with their new play Once in a Lifetime, plus Unguarded by actor/writer Anthony Kinahan. The season will kick off with Rex Ryan's Poptart Lipstick; and also features the return of Teaċ Daṁsa, the company who brought us Swan Lake/Loch na hEala, in 2018, with their acclaimed new production of MÁM”.

Set up in 2017, and heading into its ninth season, Droichead Theatre Club brings audiences together to see a play, and like a book club, the audiences can share their views, thoughts and impressions informally post show with the cast and creatives.

If this is your first or your 50th play, it doesn't matter, come along, and be part of the drama at Droichead.

POP TART LIPSTICK | Written by Rex Ryan | Directed by Stephen Jones | Glassmask Theatre | Featuring Rex Ryan and Christopher O'Sullivan | Thursday September 8th 8pm.

DOLLY AND MICK | Written by Seamus Moran | Featuring Seamus Moran and Brenda Brooks | Saturday September 24th 8pm

THE BORDER GAME | Directed by Emma Jordan | Prime Cut Productions | Featuring Cat Barter and Patrick McBrearty | Saturday October 1st 8pm.

UNGUARDED | by Anthony Kinahan | Directed by Anna Simpson | Droichead Arts Centre and An Táin Arts Centre | Thursday October 6th 8pm.

SELVAGE | by James Riordan | Directed by Laura Campbell | Brú Theatre | Saturday November 12th 8pm.

ONCE IN A LIFETIME | by Tracy Martin | Red Bear Productions | Thursday November 24th.

ON A HOUSE LIKE A FIRE

Droichead Arts Centre is delighted to present On A House Like A Fire, live in 2022, by theatre maker Michelle Read, as part of our residency programme for 2022. Droichead supported the online production in 2021 as part of the Bealtaine Festival.

The production is being staged at 8pm Friday September 2nd and Saturday 3rd.

Full details and tickets www.droichead.com.