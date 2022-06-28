Louth Craftmark network comes to Drogheda

Millmount is set to welcome Connective 22, showcasing an extensive Louth Craftmark network in Gallery 13 in the coming weeks.

Connective 22 will feature 35 members from the extensive Louth Craftmark network, with a broad range of artistic disciplines on show including ceramics, glass, jewellery, painting, print, mixed media, textiles, and sculpture.

Founded in 2006, Louth Craftmark Designers Network is a collective of talented Northeast based professional artists, designers, and craftspeople, who have come together to promote and support each other. The Louth Craftmark network has grown exponentially in recent years, now standing at 68 members in total.

The title of the exhibition Connective 22 embraces the coming together of members once again for this group exhibition after two years of restrictions.

Ceramicist and Chairperson of Louth Craftmark Jane Campbell commented, “It gives me great joy that Louth Craftmark Connective 22, an exhibition of contemporary art, craft, and design, will take place. Having taken a break during Covid it is a real pleasure to now showcase the rich content of our member’s work. It will not disappoint.”

The Louth Craftmark members will be offering creative workshops to the public at weekends throughout the exhibition. Proposed workshops include silk painting, ceramics, watercolour painting, and felting. These workshops will give the local community an opportunity to engage with the professional artists and makers in a creative and fun way.

All workshops are €20 each, for further information please visit www.louthcraftmark.com or contact Mel Bradley from Gallery 13 on 086 3712927.

In attendance will be Labour Party TD, Ged Nash, who will officially open the exhibition on Friday, July 8 at 6pm.

The free exhibition will run until Friday, August 5, with opening hours from 11a to 5pm, Tuesday to Sunday.

Louth Craftmark will also host an additional event, Summer Fair which takes place in Dundalk on Saturday, July 9.