Louth couple go through the mill restoring Dunleer landmark on RTE’s Great Home Revival

A young Dunleer couple who turned a landmark building in the village that had been an eyesore for many years into a stunning family home featured on the popular RTE series The Great Home Revival shared how they had been ‘through the mill’ as they waited for their dream home to become a reality.

The old mill had been in the O’Connor family for decades and Paddy, who workers as a barber in the village, and Kelly Gaffney, who is a manager in DkIT Sport, were gifted the patch of land that it stands on by his parents.

When the ivy was removed from the ruins, practically all was left are the towering stone walls but they were determined to proceed with its restoration.

“We just had the four walls and a roof that needed to come off,” says Kelly, who documented their journey on her instagram account Mill House Whiteriver.

She says it was the prospect of getting advice from presenter Hugh Wallace that encouraged them to invite the cameras to follow them as they embarked on the mammoth project of restoring the old mill, which dates back to the 1830s.

Read More

“He is one of the top architects in the country and quarter way through the show, he suggested a change to the layout which was for the better. “

“I felt what we were doing was unique. I love old buildings and thought that if other people can see what can be done, it might encourage them to do the same.”

Luckily, their builder John Hanratty from Collon shares their passion for old buildings.

“A lot of people told us we would never bring it back to life and a lot of his colleagues said the same, but we couldn’t be happier with how it turned out.”

It was a long journey for the couple who first applied for planning permission five years ago.

In order to save money, they lived with their parents, experienced delays due to the pandemic, and welcomed their daughter Caragh to the world.

“There were a lot of sleepless nights but once the cameras started rolling and construction got under way we knew it was going to happen.”

They moved into their new home in October 2021.

"We’re on cloud nine. It’s all we hoped it would be.”