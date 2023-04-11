Louth artists go Incognito to help Jack and Jill Foundation

Dundalk artist Marty Gardland at work in his studio. Marty is one of 21 artists from Co Louth who have donated artwork to this year's Incognito exhibition in aid of the Jack and Jill Foundation

A self-portrait by Dundalk artist Marty Garland who has donated work to this year's Incognito exhibition in aid of the Jack and Jill Foundation

Louth artists are once again going undercover for Incognito 2023, Ireland’s most mysterious online art sale taking place on Wednesday, April 26, in aid of the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation.

What makes Incognito different is that prospective buyers have absolutely no idea who the artist is behind their favourite postcard-sized artwork until the collection has sold out, and the artists are revealed.

Louth artists taking part this year include Marty Garland,Ciara Agnew, Orla Barry, Michael Gaven Duffy from Dundalk, Maura Muckian from Carlingford, Caoimhe O’Dwyer from Castlebelling, Dunleer- based artists Adrian+ Shane and Lijuan McQuillan, Geraldine Ryan and Kathryn Ducie from Drogheda.

They join a galaxy of superstars who have donated worktincluding rock legend Ronnie Wood, Westlife’s Mark Feehily, singer Brian Kennedy, fashion designers Don O’Neill and Paul & William Costelloe, folk singer Mary Black, actress Norma Sheahan, and singer Eimear Quinn.

The Incognito 2023 collection of almost 3,000 original pieces of postcard-sized art, by over 1,000 artists, is available to view at www.incognito.ie. Interested purchasers are being strongly advised to register, view the collection, and create their Wish List of their top ten artworks in order of preference ahead of the sale, so as not to miss out on securing their favourites.

Now in its seventh year, Incognito has raised over €860,000, which goes towards providing in-home nursing care and respite support to Jack and Jill families, including six families living in Louth. Jack and Jill is hoping that funds generated in 2023 will bring the total amount raised through this impactful art initiative to an incredible €1 million.

With artists participating from both home and abroad, including from the United Kingdom, Europe, the USA, Australia and New Zealand, each artwork is an original and priced at just €65, no matter who the artist is.

For Anne Reilly, Jack and Jill Liaison Nurse Manager for Louth, Incognito is not just about the amazing art from local artists, but about the difference it makes to the lives of families in the community:

“Our talented Louth artists have once again come up trumps and shown huge generosity in turning their art into a currency for care. Each work of art purchased is valuable, not only in its own right, but also for the hours of in-home nursing it funds for children with highly complex and life-limiting medical conditions. It is great to see so many artists rallying to support local Jack and Jill families and demonstrating what real community spirit means.”