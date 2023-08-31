Louth artist short-listed for Zurich Young Portrait Prize

’Portrait of an Artist: A Reflection of His Ensuing Self', by Solomon Doyle.

Solomon Doyle, a young artist from Ardee, Co Louth, has been shortlisted for the prestigious Zurich Young Portrait Prize.

A student at Dundalk Grammar School, where his art teacher is Ms Hannah Martin, Solomon made the shortlist with his work entitled ’Portrait of an Artist: A Reflection of His Ensuing Self,’ created using oil, acrylic and gold pen on canvas.

The Leaving Cert student is one of twenty young artists whose work has been shortlisted out of hundreds of entries.

Five winners (one from each respective age category and an overall winner) will be selected from the shortlist of young people aged four to 18. Winners will receive a bespoke art box and a cash prize. The overall competition winner will be awarded a personalised wooden box of high-quality art materials and a cash prize of €500.

The judges for this year’s Zurich Young Portrait Prize are: Jessica O’Donnell, Head of Education and Community Outreach, Hugh Lane Gallery, Ola Majekodunmi, writer, broadcaster and producer, and Tom McLean, visual artist and curator.

The work of all the shortlisted artists will be exhibited in the National Gallery of Ireland from from December 2 to March 10 2024

The competition for young artists runs alongside the Zurich Portrait Prize 2023.

Solomon is not just an accomplished artist but also has a keen interest in science. He has represented Dundalk Grammar School in the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition in the RDS for a number of years, winning awards for his projects which focused on how technology can be used in medicine.