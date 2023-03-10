Let swing at one of the north east’s many golf course gems

Seapoint Golf Links in County Louth will play host to the 2023 Irish Legends from 19th June – 25th June. The Termonfeckin course along the Louth coastline, is set to welcome a number of golf’s biggest names, with a host of Major winners, Ryder Cup players and senior professionals all regulars on the Legends Tour circuit.

The Legends Tour, formally the European Senior Tour, is the official tour for players over 50. Part of the PGA European Tour alongside the DP World Tour and European Challenge Tour, it offers the chance for amateurs and celebrities to play alongside the professionals in a live tournament.

A strong field is anticipated at Seapoint this summer, with the star names to be announced in due course.

It is a proud moment for Seapoint Golf Links, following a recent €1m investment by its new owners in a newly renovated clubhouse and facility upgrade. The club is in excellent shape to host the event and the announcement is testament to the new proprietors’ commitment to improving the playing experience at Seapoint, placing it firmly on the international golf map.

County Louth Golf Club literally borders Seapoint Golf and it was the host for one of the most memorable Irish Opens in history when then amateur Shane Lowry entered Irish golfing folklore when he won the 2009 event over the Baltray links.

The links at Baltray is just one of the gems along the east coast of Ireland and for the American golfers who turn south after their arrival at Dublin Airport for the famed courses of Kildare and south west such as the K Club, Carton House, Waterville, Ballybunion, Adare Manor and Old Head of Kinsale, they are missing jewels on the doorstep of the gateway into Ireland.

Portmarnock and Royal Dublin are two of Ireland’s most famous links courses and they are only a few of Bryson DeChambeau’s famed bombs off the tee from the runway at Dublin Airport. Over the years they have hosted several Irish Opens with some of the biggest names in golf winning the Championship there, including Seve Ballesteros, Bernhard Langer, Jose Maria Olazabal and Ian Woosnam, all major winners and former Ryder Cup captains.

One of the most famous links coruses in the world is found at Royal County Down and sandwiched between Dublin Airport and Royal County Down are some fabulous tests of golf from the previously mentioned Seapoint and Baltray to The Island, St Margaret’s, St Anne’s, Balbriggan and Corballis Links in north County Dublin..

Laytown and Bettystown is a tight, testing links just south of Drogheda and is as good a test of golf as any of its more illustrious neighbours..

Breaking away from the links golf, Dundalk Golf is a great test of a golfer’s skill with tree lined fairways, encouraging the golfer to play prudently off the tee. The par 5 7th is the feature hole, with a shot to the green over water, while the par 4 18th is still remembered by three-time major winner and this year’s Ryder Cup captain, Padraig Harrington for the shot he pulled off to win the club’s Scratch Cup in 1995. Ardee Golf Club is a similar parkland course offering terrific green fee value, while Greenore Golf Club on the shores of Carlingford Lough offers spectacular views of the Mourne Mountains across the Lough.

For the leisure golf, Ballymascanlon House Hotel on the way off of Dundalk to the Cooley Peninsula offers an interesting 18 hole challenge at the foothills of the Cooley mountains, where you can see the Proleek Dolmen.

A half hour drive from Dundalk is Concra Wood, a Christy O’Connor Jnr inspired course which hugs the shores of Lough Muckno. Big undulating greens will test the best of putter.