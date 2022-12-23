Legends of rock join Paddy Goodwin in Wilko Johnson night

Paddy Goodwin playing at his tribute to Wilko Johnson at the Barrel Venue in McHugh's. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

Paul King and Cyril Carter at Paddy Goodwin's tribute to Wilko Johnson at the Barrel Venue in McHugh's. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

Bianca Browne and Jenny Thompson at Paddy Goodwin's tribute to Wilko Johnson at the Barrel Venue in McHugh's. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

Verona McGeary, Donagh McDonagh and Jonathan Kilfeather at Paddy Goodwin's tribute to Wilko Johnson at the Barrel Venue in McHugh's. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

Luke Murphy and Rachel Curtis at Paddy Goodwin's tribute to Wilko Johnson at the Barrel Venue in McHugh's. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

Martin Brush Shields playing at the tribute to Wilko Johnson at the Barrel Venue in McHugh's. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

Paddy Goodwin and Victor McCullough playing at the tribute to Wilko Johnson at the Barrel Venue in McHugh's. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

People of Drogheda should always regard a Paddy Goodwin gig as a privilege not a right, as not only are you always guaranteed a night of unprecedented quality music, but usually the presence of a musical legend or two.

In this particular case, it was both, as Paddy and his Holy Ghosts, were joined onstage by Waterboys saxophonist Anthony Thistlethwaite, who brings an already tight and polished sound up a level.

The late great Henry McCullough’s brother Victor also graced the stage, while Barry Devlin from the Horslips was also enjoying the music, but purely from a listening point of view!

By the time the main event hit the stage, the crowd was already warmed up in a suitably festive fashion by Martin ‘Brush’ Sheilds, who curated a remarkably refreshing and un-cliched line-up of Christmas tunes, which reminded everyone that it’s not all Wham and Maria Carey this time of the year.

Paddy and the lads blended a few hits from the recently late Wilko Johnson as a tribute, with some powerful new additions from their own catalogue, giving a taste of what is to come from their exciting new album in 2023.

Watch this space for more details...