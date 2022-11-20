Last call at Let’s Bingo as Glenmuir United host their presentation night

On Saturday night I made my way out to the Lets Bingo venue on the Racecourse Road for the very last time as it closes its doors in a couple of weeks, but it did find time to host the Glenmuir United presentation night and a huge crowd had turned out specially for the teams that range from u6s to the senior panel and the recently formed girls u12 team.

I wasn’t too long in the door when I got talking to Ollie Agnew from Lennonstown Green who told me he is part of the successful u14s management team that helped the young footballers to win their league this year. He said it’s a great club to be involved with and all the kids are the priority of the management and coaching staff.

Next I headed over for a word with Aidan McLoughlin from Louth Village who was with son Sean who plays u15 and they were having a laugh with Paul Lee from Ashbrook whose son Padraic was the recipient of the players’ player of the year award earlier in the evening. The dads told me it’s a great club to be associated with too.

After this I got talking to Karen and Paul Reilly from Kilcurry whose twins Karl and Paul both play with u13s and just love it. They were also enjoying the celebrations with daughters Katie and Emma who were there to cheer ther brothers on.

Making my way over to another table where I met Julie Cairns from Muirhevnamor whose son Cormac kicks with the u11 and just loves it. Julie was having a laugh with Roisin Quigley and Ronan Byrne both from Dromiskin whose son Tadhg Byrne is an u11s star. They were with Tadhg’s brother Oisin too who was ready to cheer on his big bro.

Next I managed a few words with Robbie McEnteggart from Knockbridge who was with son Cian another u11s squad member. They were sitting beside Nicole Malone from Point Road who was with son JJ (u11s) and Archie and she told me it was a fantastic night for the kids after a great year of football for them.

Heading for another table I then got talking to Michael Toner from Forkhill and Andrea Crawley from Blackrock who told me son Luke Toner is an u12s star and he just loves the club and his team too.

I then headed for the girls u12s team table where I caught up with Lynda Duff from Mullacrew who told me her daughter Emily just loves it with the girl’s team and not to forget to give a mention to son James who is an u13s player too.

Lynda was having a laugh with Claire McRory from Knockbridge who told me this is Aobha’s 2nd year playing with the girls’ team and she just loves it. They were enjoying the company of Sinead O’Donovan from Carrick Road whose daughter Caoimhe is one of the best players in the u12s squad (her words!), Anne Wright from Louth Village who had brought daughter Ellen and fellow team mates Aoife Fehily and Eabha Norton to the awards ceremony so they could soak up the atmosphere.

Next I had the pleasure of meeting up with Michael Mullany from Tallanstown who was with wife Marie Therese and sons Ciaran (u12s), Joe (u7s) and Shane who had played Glenmuir under 15s but is now togging out with Dromin United and was looking forward to his u15s National Cup game against Balbriggan on Sunday.

Michael had been chatting to Mantas Bevirsis from Woodbury Gardens whose son Kajus is an u12s star. Mantas told me his son just loves the club and were delighted to be there with all the mums and dads for the celebration night.

After this I headed over for a chat with Paul and Brid Murphy from Marian Park who told me that daughter Molly is another of the u12s stars and was having a great time on the night playing with all her team mates.

I then caught up with father and son Kevin and Tiernan McArdle from Hoey’s Lane. Tiernan plays with the Glenmuir United u11s, while his dad is one of the team coaches and they were having a laugh and told me it was a great night for the club.

Next I headed over for a chat with Chris Stewart originally from Liverpool but now hanging up his boots and shin pads in Hackballscross who used to play with the senior squad. He said I had just missed his son Dylan, a future Glenmuir star who had just been taken home by his mum Rachel Clarke and was very impressed with the turn out for the prize giving.

Meanwhile over at another table I got a word with Melanie O’Hanlon also originally from Liverpool now from Ravensdale who told me she was delighted her son Lennon had won the u17 Clubman of the year. She said she never missed one of Lennon’s matches since he started all those years ago.

Heading for another table, I then got talking to David and Siobhan Rankin from Seacrest Manor who told me son Conor is an u12s star and they were also joined by daughter Naoise who was there to cheer her brother and his team mates on.

Meanwhile up near the bar I got a word with another ex player Niall Donnelly from The Towers who was standing having a laugh with Aoife Gollogley from Blackrock who told me he husband Paudie is the senior team manager and they both agreed it was a great night for the kids.

Not too far away I caught up with managers Stephen Connolly from McDermotts Terrace (u11s) and Stony Malone from Avondale Park (u14s) who said he, Ollie Agnew and Tony McDowell had helped the kids to produce the magic and win their league outright. The lads also agreed it was a great night for the kids to all get together for the prize giving.