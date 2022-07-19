Knockbridge Vintage Club’s annual run

On Sunday afternoon I headed for the Knockbridge Vintage Club annual run. The event has been taking place now since their inception in 2007 and has proved a hugely popular event featuring vintage tractors, cars, motorcycles and lorries and, more importantly, is an important fundraiser for local charities.

I wasn’t too long there when I caught up with organiser Frank McGeeney from Knockbridge who told me the club has been in existence for 15 years now and host two major events during the summer, their vintage day in June and their field and working day on the second Sunday in September which features everything from vintage machinery working in the field with threshing and ploughing as well as sheep racing vintage fashion and plenty of activities for the children. He went on to say all monies taken on both days are given to local charities and the club would like to thank the Knockbridge community for coming together and helping out to make it such a successful day. Frank was there with his wife Niamh and parents Tom and Rose.

I then decided to have a look round to see who was up for making the best of the day and caught up with Robbie McEnteggart from Knockbridge who was there with wife Deirdre and kids Cian, Saoirse, Oisin and Ciara who told me they’ve been supporting the vintage event since they started and it’s always a great day out. They were enjoying a cup of tea and a few sandwiches and cakes with Martin, Grainne, Eve and Pauric Murnaghan from Cooley.

Heading for another table I then met up with some of the lads from Shelagh and they were Luke Murtagh, David, Phil and Jim Gorman and Peter Rooney who had all brought their vintage machinery and told me this was going to be a great day with all their friends.

Making my way over to an adjacent table I then got talking to Gerard Keenan and Kevin McShane both from Cooley, Margaret Long from Bay Estate and Phil Arrowsmith from Louth Village who were there with their Austin Cambridge, Ford Anglia, Cortina and Toyota Corolla and told me it’s always a great day.

After this I managed t get a few words with Mary McKenna from Little Ash and Frances Brennan from Knockcor who were enjoying some of the lovely food on offer, were busy helping out and certainly didn’t want to talk about washing the dishes!

Not too long later I met up with Geraldine Quigley from Carrickmullen who was busy on the door and wanted a special mention for husband Jimmy and daughter Ciara who were on their way down to the event.

I then headed out to have a look at the vintage tractors and met up with my old friends Brian and Tracey Gallagher from Knockbridge who were with their kids Jett and Willow and dog Tootsie as well as Megan Kennedy from Louth Village and Jason Hand from Muirhevnamor who told me they were looking forward to seeing Jett driving the John Deere 2140 for the first time for Watery Cross Stables later on.

Not too far away I got a word with Colin and Ben Marmion from Ballymascanlon who told me they’d brought along their Massey Ferguson 135 and Colin’s dad was on his way with his 165 and assured me it was going to be a lovely day.

After this I headed over for a chat with Patrick and Kevin Gallagher who were over from Castleblaney with their Land Cruiser and were suitably impressed with the line up of vintage machinery they had seen on the day.

As I made my way through the crowds I then got a word with Cillian Murphy from Knockbridge who had his John Deere 6380 and was looking forward to the run. He was with Nicky Mackin from Knockbridge who was there to lend his support and told me that Liverpool were going to go one better next season!

I then caught up with Annmarie, Áine and Danni Kelledy from Dunleer who were checking out all the vintage cars who told me Annmarie was involved with The Wee County Vintage Club and is currently working n a 1988 Toyota Corolla but was delighted to be there and was very impressed with the turn out of machinery and people to support the day.

Next I met up with Michael Sweeney from Mansfieldstown who is part of the Dee Vintage and Classic Club who was there with his Super Dexter. He was having a chat with Cllr John Reilly from Kilcurry who was with his delightful wife Majella and kids Christopher and Conor who were thoroughly enjoying the show. John told me I’d missed the run the previous week that went from Roche through Kilcurry to Faughart which helped to raise over €5,000 for the North Louth Hospice.

Heading over towards a Mark 1 Golf Convertible I caught up with Peter Rooney from Sheelagh who was there with Anthony Quinn from Cullyhanna and Peter’s grandkids Senan and Antóin Óg who were looking forward to a great day with the Knockbridge club.

Finally, before I departed I caught up with Martin and Margaret Long from Oakvale Park with their’66 Ford Cortina who were with Martin’s brother and wife Declan and Tina Long from Woodview Park with their ‘833 Opel Kadett and were looking forward to the run and said it was ideal way of spending such a lovely sunny Sunday afternoon.