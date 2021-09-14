Kick up the Arts series brings four of Louth’s finest classical musicians to Ardee

Four local classical musicians are set to play together for the first time on Friday September 24th in St Mary’s Church of Ireland, Ardee as part of the Kick up the Arts series, aimed to kickstart the live events sector again. Although all four musicians were born in Co Louth or are based it, it’s this will be the first time they have come together to perform.

Violinist Jennifer Murphy from Ballymascanlon was a Rebanks Family Fellow of the Royal Conservatory of Music, Toronto and a graduate of the Royal Academy of Music, London, where she was awarded a Masters in Violin Performance with distinction. She is much in demand as a soloist, orchestral and chamber musician.

Sisters Aisling and Julie-Anne Manning from Ravensdale are from a very musical family and are co-directors of the Boyne Music Festival. Aisling graduated in 2010 with a Master’s degree in performance from the Royal Academy of Music, having previously trained with the renowned Fr. McNally. Aisling is a freelance orchestral musician and also co-director of the Boyne Music Festival. Julie-Anne Manning, string prize and a Royal Academy of Music Diploma for an outstanding degree. She enjoys performing in chamber groups, recitals, and orchestras and has toured extensively

Robin Panter was born Liverpool, moved to Ireland in 2009 and is now resident in Co Louth where he makes a valuable musical contribution. He is currently a member of the Irish Chamber Orchestra and teaches Viola at the Royal Irish Academy of Music.

Music in this programme includes Mozart, Borodin, Grieg and a special string quartet arrangement of Ravel’s Bolero.

“Music is so important to our lives that it is an honour to be able to present live concerts again,” event manager Brenda McComesky said. “The industry was hugely impacted by the Covid closures and we are all relieved to see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

This concert is free but tickets must be booked in advance through Droichead Arts Centre www.droichead.com in Drogheda. The concert will be one hour in duration and masks are to be worn throughout. If you feel unwell, please do not attend.

Kick up the Arts is supported by Louth County Council and the Department of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport, Gaeltacht and Media,