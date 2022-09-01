Judge Brothers reunion gig goes down a storm in McHugh's

Catherine Russell and Bobby Fanning, at the Judge Brothers reunion gig in the Barrel Venue at McHugh’s. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

Sadhbh and Mary O'Keeffe, at the Judge Brothers reunion gig in the Barrel Venue at McHugh’s. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

Eimear Quinlan, Caoimhe Mulroy, and Ann Tracey from the Gary Kelly Cancer Support Centre at the Judge Brothers reunion gig in the Barrel Venue at McHugh’s. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

Bernard Flynn, Derek Cooney, Paul and Linda Dunne at the Judge Brothers reunion gig in the Barrel Venue at McHugh’s. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

Mary Reilly, Lar Kirwan, Leo Reilly, Fintan McCullough, Michael Hurley and Lucia Kirwan at the Judge Brothers reunion gig in the Barrel Venue at McHugh’s. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

Judge Brothers Cormac, Ciaran and Anton with BB Berrill (drums) and Niall Boyle (keyboards) at their reunion gig in the Barrel Venue at McHugh’s. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

The reunion of the nostalgic Judge Brothers was an explosive event on Saturday, August 27, selling out days before the gig.

McHugh’s venue welcomed the reunion in memory of the late Wendy Fanning, a dear friend to the band members.

Organised by Robert Fanning in memory of his late wife, all funds went directly to the Gary Kelly Cancer Support Centre, who provided support to Wendy throughout her diagnosis.

Cormac Judge from the band said, “We’re good friends with Bobby, and Wendy was also a very good friend of ours, so it’s just for one night.”

Additionally, Robert organised a 10k walk from Baltry to Clogherhead Pier in memory of Wendy. "She wanted me to do this, the Gary Kelly provided so much peace of mind when she was ill," said Robert.