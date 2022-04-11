Joe’s fete championship winners

On Friday night I headed for the Fairways Hotel for the St. Josephs GFC Gala Presentation Dinner Dance where the club were honouring their 1971 Junior Championship winners as well as the 1996 Ladies and Senior Louth Championship winners and a huge crowd descended on the Dublin Road venue.

I wasn’t too long in the door when I met up with former club chairman Tom Dooley from Dromiskin who told me they were there to honour the three teams which are some of the most important associated with the club. He assured me it was going to be a night of major celebrations and a chance for everyone to get back together for the first time in over 3 years.

After this I headed over for a chat with father and son Paul and Conor Murtagh from Dromiskin who told me that Paul was one of the successful 1971 panel and Conor was part of the 2006 team and both agreed it was going to be an excellent night.

I then headed for a table where I caught up with mother and daughter Margaret Mulligan and Margaret Jnr. both from Church View who were enjoying the company of Felix and Frances McKeown from Dromiskin. They told me Felix was also one of the 1971 championship team. Margaret also said that the legacy continues as their grandkids Katelyn, Rachel and Niamh Murphy as well as Ella and Jenna Mulligan all now play with The Joes!

Not too far away I then got talking to Alan and Lauren O’Connor from Dromiskin with Pat and Pauline Dunne from Collon who told me the lads were an integrate part of the ’96 Senior Championship winning team and were looking forward to the dinner dance and said they felt Stabannon still haven’t gotten over it!

After this I headed over for a chat with Frank and Maggie Killeen from Dromiskin. Frank originally hailed from Galway but has been a lifelong supporter of the Joes and was their bag man in the winning ’96 team. Maggie was also a very important part of the set up, she was on hand to help out with the meals and the upkeep of the kit. They were both looking forward to a great night with all their friends.

Next I headed over for a chat with Declan and Ita Costello from Dromiskin who were looking very well and assured me it was going to be an epic night. They told me they are very proud of their daughter Eimear who plays with the club.

I then caught up with three sisters in Shelly Floody from Dromiskin, Sharon Callan from Darver and Linda Murtagh from Dromiskin who told me Sharon played with the ladies team of ’96 and her sisters were easily the club’s best cheerleaders!

Not too far away I got a quick word with Jim and Marian Hoey from Darver who told me Jim was club secretary for 18 years and is still actively involved with the Dromiskin team. The couple also said it was just great to be back out again with all their friends after a nearly 3 year break.

Making my way through the crowds I then got talking to Gerry and Helen Gorham with Gerry and Breda Kinahan all from Dromiskin. The lads told me they too were there to be honoured as part of the ’71 team pointing out that that was over 50 years ago, which frightened me!

Making my way over to another table I then got taking to Liam and Angela O’Neill from Drumcar who told me that Liam is the Chairperson of the Louth Ladies and they were both delighted to have received an invitation t the GAA presentation night and were really looking forward to it.

After this I headed over for a chat with sisters Jenny McCourt from Knockbridge, Áine Mackin from Darver and Edel McKeown-Sloane from Knockbridge waiting for Pauline McKeown to arrive. They told me Edel was club captain on the ’96 team and they were still awaiting the arrival of their goalkeeper Pauline so they could get on with “running amok”.

I then caught up with Oliver and Liz Corrigan from Dromiskin who told me Oliver was one of the ’71 stars and said they were really looking forward to seeing their friends after a two year break.

Next I met up with n of the Joe’s biggest fans Geraldine Murtagh from Dromiskin who told me it was going to be a great night for the club and all their former players.

Heading for another table I then got talking to Josephine Dromgoole originally from Castlebellingham but now living in Youghal with husband Dermot and they were with John and Chris McFadden from Summerset. The lads were part of the ‘71 team who had come over specially and said it was great to see all the familiar faces again.

Next I headed over to have a chat with some of the senior players and met up with the injured Aidan Kieran from Darver and Stefan Potts from Dromiskin who were looking forward to the night. They were enjoying a laugh with Oisin McGuinness from Mansfieldstown, Alan Quigley from Darver, Conall Smyth from Dublin Road Dromiskin, Ben and Jack Mulligan from Dromiskin, Conor Neary from Darver, Gabriel Bell from Darver who told me there’d be no pints on the night specially with the game against the O’Connell’s on Sunday

Just arrived in I caught sight of chairperson of the Louth County Board Peter and Áine Fitzpatrick from Belfry Gardens who were busy chatting to some of the ’71 team when I saw them.

After this I managed a few words with Mairead McDonnell from Darver, Patricia Murnaghan from Dromiskin and Nicola Culligan from Dromiskin who told me the ladies were there to represent the ’96 champions and were having a laugh with Fiona and Brian Campbell from New Rath, John Neary from Milltown, Amy and Ciaran Campbell from New Rath who were up for making the very best of the gala dinner dance and no, Fiona wasn’t thinking about the kids for once!

Finally, before I departed, I caught up with Marie Lynch from Corderry who was just on her way and wanted to wish the club all the best and couldn’t wait to get in to have a great night with all her friends.