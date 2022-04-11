Louth

Joe’s fete championship winners

Gala night as Dromiskin club honour three championship winners

Gerry Kinahan and Oliver Corrigan at the St. Joseph's GFC gala presentation dinner dance in The Fairways Hotel. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics Expand
Members of St. Joseph's GFC 1971 Junior Championship winning team at the St. Joseph's GFC gala presentation dinner dance in The Fairways Hotel. Included are (back row l-r); Gerry Kinahan, Paul Murtagh, Pat Cluskey, John McFadden, Paddy Dromgoole, Dermot Dromgoole, Anthony Gorham, with (front row); Paddy Farrelly, Gerry Gorham, Felix McKeown, Eamonn Daly, Nicola Culligan (representing her late father, Patsy Culligan), Gerry Culligan and Danny Culligan. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics Expand
Members of St. Joseph's GFC 1996 Louth Senior Champions at the St. Joseph's GFC gala presentation dinner dance in The Fairways Hotel. Included are (back row); Stephen Quigley, Sean McDonnell, Pat Dunne, Adrian O'Sullivan, Mark Gorham, Fergus Browne, John Fox, Brian Campbell, Paul McDonnell, David O'Donoghue, Gary Marmion, Paul Dromgoole, with (front row): Declan O'Sullivan, Brendan Reidy, Aidan Maguire, Enda McKeown (Captain), Paddy O'Connor, Alan O'Connor and Ollie McDonnell. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics Expand
Members of the St. Joseph's Ladies team, Louth &amp; Leinster Senior Champions 1996 at the St. Joseph's GFC gala presentation dinner dance in The Fairways Hotel. Included are (back row l-r); Mairead Doyle, Brenda Curran, Sharon Dromgoole, Ann Mulligan, Sarah McCann, Ann McArdle, along with (front row): Ann Devlin, Jacqui McArdle, Edel McKeown (Captain), Aine McKeown and Margaret Murphy. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics Expand
Rory and Niamh Hand at the St. Joseph's GFC gala presentation dinner dance in The Fairways Hotel. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics Expand
Pat and Pauline Dunne at the St. Joseph's GFC gala presentation dinner dance in The Fairways Hotel. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics Expand
Gerry and Breda Kinahan at the St. Joseph's GFC gala presentation dinner dance in The Fairways Hotel. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics Expand
Gerry Gorham and Darren Finnegan at the St. Joseph's GFC gala presentation dinner dance in The Fairways Hotel. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics Expand
Pat Cluskey, Danny Culligan and Paddy Dromgoole at the St. Joseph's GFC gala presentation dinner dance in The Fairways Hotel. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics Expand
Gerry, Helen and Mark Gorham at the St. Joseph's GFC gala presentation dinner dance in The Fairways Hotel. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics Expand

On Friday night I headed for the Fairways Hotel for the St. Josephs GFC Gala Presentation Dinner Dance where the club were honouring their 1971 Junior Championship winners as well as the 1996 Ladies and Senior Louth Championship winners and a huge crowd descended on the Dublin Road venue.

I wasn’t too long in the door when I met up with former club chairman Tom Dooley from Dromiskin who told me they were there to honour the three teams which are some of the most important associated with the club. He assured me it was going to be a night of major celebrations and a chance for everyone to get back together for the first time in over 3 years.

