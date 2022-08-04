Iron Annie comes home to Dundalk

Georgia Cooney plays the lead role in 'Iron Annie' which comes to the Spirit Store on Friday night

It’s fitting that the stage adaptation of author Luke Cassidy’s highly acclaimed debut novel ‘Iron Annie’ is coming to The Spirit Store on Friday night as the George’s Quay venue features in this gritty love song to d’town.

It’s also fitting that the lead role is being played by the young Dundalk actress Georgia Cooney.

The show sees the 24 year-old making her profession debut as Aoife, whose love for Dundalk surpasses even her love for the eponymous Annie.

The production, which enjoyed a sold-out run in Dublin’s Smock Abbey Theatre before going to Belfast and now Dundalk, has notched up favourable reviews as a piece of theatre that brings the novel to life in a somewhat unconventional way that mixes drama with music.

“I couldn't be more delighted to be bringing Iron Annie to the Spirit Store,” says Luke, who was shortlisted for the prestigious 2022 Desmond Elliott Prize for first time novelists in Ireland and the UK.

"In a very real way, the Store and the spirit it has cultivated down through the years has been a massive inspiration to me in my own work. Mark Deary and Derek Turner have done more to elevate the level of culture in the northeast than anyone else in my opinion.

"I love that all the cast have a strong connection to the town, too. There's also just something very cool about the fact that the final scene of the show takes place in the venue, there upstairs.”

Georgia is no stranger to the stage of the Spirit Store, having taken part in a number of productions there with Dundalk MAD Youth Theatre.

"I started going to MADYT when I was 16 and took part in a play by Kwaisie Boice. That just inspired a passion in me and I said this was what I wanted to do.”

After completing her education at the Grasta Christian School, Georgia studied drama performance at TU Dublin. While there she took part in a number of productions including ‘King Lear’, ‘Love and Information’ by Carol Churchill and ‘Eight’ by Ella Hickson.

Having finished the three-year course, Georgia was taking a break from the world of theatre, when a friend sent her details of the casting call for ‘Iron Annie’.

"The minute I read the script, I thought that would be perfect. I went to the audition and afterwards Luke phoned and offered me the part and it snowballed from there.”

It’s a dream role for Georgia as she gets to play the role of Aoife, a small time drug dealer from South Armagh who has found her tribe among the misfits in Dundalk.

"It’s insane. My first professional job is something so close to home. I’m playing a Dundalk girl in a play set in Dundalk and I’m really excited to get to perform it in The Spirit Store.

Georgia is centre stage for much of the time, as the show takes the form of a monologue with Aoife opening her heart as she tells of her love for the mysterious Annie and her friendship with the Rat King.

Just as in the novel, music plays an important role in the show, with Annie June Callaghan performing folk songs written by The Dandelion Few and False Slag livening things up with some punk rock.

"It’s a great show, it’s so much fun to do,” says Georgia, who has been enjoying the reaction from the audiences.

"We had three sold out nights in Smock Abbey and then went to Belfast. Every audience is completely different so it’s fun to feel out the room.”

Later in the month, the show, which is directed by Rhian Jeffrey, will be staged in Edinburgh for the Edinburgh International Book Festival.

Tickets for Friday’s performance cost €16.50 (inc booking fee) and are available on the Spirit Store’s website.