In pictures – Ringing in the new year in Drogheda’s Trinity Quarter

Leah McCarthy and Cliona Fox ringing in the new year in The Trinity Quarter. Photo: Colin Bell Photography
Fiona O'Sullivan, Alice MurphySchiko and Aoife Hughes ringing in the new year in The Trinity Quarter. Photo: Colin Bell Photography
Leyia MaAreavey, Jess Cullen and Ellie Ferguson ringing in the new year in The Trinity Quarter. Photo: Colin Bell Photography
Linda and Noleen Skelly ringing in the new year in The Trinity Quarter. Photo: Colin Bell Photography
Tegan Crosby and Ellen O'Rourke ringing in the new year in The Trinity Quarter. Photo: Colin Bell Photography
Aoife Mooney and Grainne White ringing in the new year in The Trinity Quarter. Photo: Colin Bell Photography
Grace Healy, Fiona O'Connor, Christine Farrelly, Moya Connolly and Emma Mulrey ringing in the new year in The Trinity Quarter. Photo: Colin Bell Photography
Emma O'Brien, Aoife Matthews and Suzanne Hogan ringing in the new year in The Trinity Quarter. Photo: Colin Bell Photography
Sean mcGovern and Aoife Finglas ringing in the new year in The Trinity Quarter. Photo: Colin Bell Photography
Ron Baines and Eamonn McQuillan ringing in the new year in The Trinity Quarter. Photo: Colin Bell Photography
Leah McGinn and Suzanne Coleman ringing in the new year in The Trinity Quarter. Photo: Colin Bell Photography
Janine Lynch, Eva Byrne and chantelle Fitzpatrick ringing in the new year in The Trinity Quarter. Photo: Colin Bell Photography
Zoe Smith, Aoife Byrne, Alanah McArdle and Jasmin Martin ringing in the new year in The Trinity Quarter. Photo: Colin Bell Photography
Aoife Torris, Aoife Hand and Gwen Smith ringing in the new year in The Trinity Quarter. Photo: Colin Bell Photography
Denise Breen, Sinead Daly and Helen McManus ringing in the new year in The Trinity Quarter. Photo: Colin Bell Photography
Ellen Matthews, Niath Murtagh and Laura Gray ringing in the new year in The Trinity Quarter. Photo: Colin Bell Photography
Ben Green and Martina Aguilar ringing in the new year in The Trinity Quarter. Photo: Colin Bell Photography
Muirin and Aobh Nolan ringing in the new year in The Trinity Quarter. Photo: Colin Bell Photography
Emma Hodgers, Summer Morgan and Isobelle Rainsford ringing in the new year in The Trinity Quarter. Photo: Colin Bell Photography
Eliza and Brian Usher and SEan Carroll ringing in the new year in The Trinity Quarter. Photo: Colin Bell Photography
January 04 2023 11:28 AM
