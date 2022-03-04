Louth

IN PICTURES: launch of Drogheda’s St. Patrick's Day Parade

Sarah Taaffe of the organising committee with Grand Marshall Isobel Sanroma.
Niall Kierans and Trevor Conolly of BIDS with Colette Moss of Louth Co. Co.
Gerri Dillon and Derek Wogan of Wogan Build Centre with Grand Marshall Isobel Sanroma.
Comhaltas members provided some music at Thursday's launch in McHugh's Pub.
Mayor James Byrne with Julie Plunkett of Coca Cola who are one of the sponsors.
Mandy Flood with the sash she created for the Grand Marshall of the Drogheda Parade.
Isobel Sanroma will be the Grand Marshall of this years parade in recognition of her 33 years on the organising committee.
Committee members gathered at the parade launch on Thursday.
Derek Wogan of Wogan Build Centre Chamber President Robert Murray, with Grand Marshall Isobel Sanroma, Sarah Taaffe of the organising committee and Mayor James Byrne.
Grand Marshall Isobel Sanroma speaking at the parade launch.
Mandy Flood who made the Grand Marshall's sash presents it to Isobel Sanroma.
Organisers and sponsors were delighted to announce that the St. Patrick's Day parade is back!

