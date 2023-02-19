In photos Na Piarsaigh Blackrock celebration dinner

One celebration I certainly wasn’t going to miss last weekend was Na Piarsaigh/Blackrock CLG Diner Dance which was held in the Fairways Hotel on Saturday night. The event took place to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the club being set up and to honour the 1993 team members who won the Junior Championship. This was their first dinner dance in 15 years and was also the first time both footballers and hurlers were being honoured together.

I wasn’t too long in the door when I met up with the organising committee who included Cormac Malone from Lower Point Road, Joe Woods from Carlinn Hall, David Boyle from Fairways Gardens, Mick Woods from Faughart and Des McCann from Ravensdale who said this was their first outing together since the pandemic and were really looking forward to the evening after some very hard work to make sure it was a success.

Next I got talking to Pat Boyle from Bay Estate whose son David plays with the club and was with his wife Mary. Pat said it was great to see all the familiar faces again and said he was really looking forward to the night.

Not too long later I headed over to the abandoned ladies (who were looking extremely well) Ciara McCann from Ravensdale, Mary Boyle from Fairways Gardens and Sinead Malone from Point Road whose husbands Des, David and Cormac were on their toes making sure the night was running smoothly. The ladies told me they were definitely going to have a good night.

Making my way over to one of the tables I met a man who has been associated with the club for the last 25 years David Boland from Muirhevnamor who was with his daughter Olivia Boland also from Muirhevnamor (two doors down). David proudly told me his son David had also been part of the successful ’93 team.

Not too far away I caught up with Owenie and Valerie Grimes from Willowdale who were with James O’Hagan from Quay Street and the last of the original members responsible for setting up the club Dom McEvoy from Aghameen Park. They were all in great form and told me it was going to be a really great night for the club.

After this I had the pleasure of meeting up with Thomas and Patricia Mulholland from Greenwood Drive who told me it was a very special night for them because Patricia’s dad he late Paddy Kenny had been a founder member of the club along with Fr. Vincy Duffy and they were delighted to be there.

Beside them I got a word with David and Anita Hearty, Martin and Emma Molloy all from Kingswood who told me both lads were involved with the club and were expecting a great night.

Next I met up with Peter and Patricia Drumgoole from Point Road whose sons Pete and Joey had been part of the victorious ’93 team, so they were looking forward to a marvellous night, but wanted to know where did the 30 years go?.

Two lads who play with the senior panel were whom I met next, Fionn Tipping from Medebawn and Seán Connolly from Belfry Avenue who also play with the Louth U20s who told me it should be a good night for the club.

After this I headed over for a quick chat with Loretto Sharkey from Kilkerley and Eimear Hall from Blackrock who had been abandoned by husbands Paul Sharkey and Tony Curran. Loretto also said Paul is now the senior team manager and they were looking forward to lovely night.

I then headed over to Jim McGuinness from Bay Estate who told me he was one of the first team when the club started and was looking forward to seeing all the old familiar faces again.

Not too long later I met up with Alison Owens from Belleek and sister Liz McCourt from Manydown Close. Alison said her husband Paul played with the club and now her son Jason is proud to pull on the Na Piarsaigh jersey. Liz was there to cheer on her godson Jason and couldn’t wait for the night to get going.

I then headed towards the bar where I met Sarah McCarthy from Haggardstown who told me she was there with club chairperson Peter Begley from Shore Road and said it was going to be a good night with plenty of dancing later on.

Making my way through the crowds, I then met up with my old friend Jack Malone from Point Road who told me he, Thomas Connor and Donal McKeown were the selectors for the ’93 team along with Kevin Conlon who trained the team and they were there on the night with Eugene Judge from Drogheda’s Newtown Blues whom he had brought in to help with the team, to get them over the line and was sure it was going to be a fantastic night for the club.

After this I caught up with old mates Gregory and Samantha Tipping from Medebawn who were there with son Fionn whom I’d met earlier. Gregory told me Fionn had been in action with the Louth U20s earlier that day in a drawn match against Armagh.

Next I got a word with Damien and Jenny McCrink from Walterstown Cross who told me even though Damien had recently retired from playing; they were definitely going to make the best of the celebrations.

Finally, as the dinner bell rang in the back ground, I met up with Aaron Quinn and Sadiqua Awais both from Avenue Road who were with Aaron’s parents Simon and Lorraine Quinn also from Avenue Road who assured me this was going to be an excellent night for the club.