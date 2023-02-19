In photos Dundalk Young Irelander’s host White Collar Boxing night

On Saturday night we headed for the Venue in the Imperial Hotel where local club Dundalk Young Irelands were hosting their first White Collar Boxing event. The club were featuring no less than 13 bouts on the night, five of which featured ladies and the event was a fundraiser for the club.

The 26 athletes had spent the 12 previous weeks in training ably assisted by Paul Taaffe, Monty Moore and Eddie Lawless from the O’Hanlon Park Boxing Club and were ready to do battle over three rounds. The idea for the fundraiser had initially been proposed by the late chairperson Barry McDermott and after his untimely death, was taken on by the current club chairperson Sharon O’Donoghue in his honour.

I wasn’t too long in the door when I met up with Sharon’s son Conn O’Donoghue from Lower Faughart who told me he was really looking forward to his fight with fellow team mate Peter Nixon the well known barber from Blackrock. Conn went on to say they really enjoyed the 12 weeks on intensive training and assured me “there’s gonna be blood!”

Not too far away I then caught up with Conn’s sister Molly who was sitting with her friend Emily Lawless from Cooley who said it was going to be an epic night and they were going to be shouting loudest for Conn when he entered the ring.

One lady who was extremely busy on the night was one of the organisers Courtney Casey from Muirhevnamor who told me her sister Shauna was getting ready to do battle with her cousin Sarah McDermott from Knockbridge.

They were then joined by mum Fiona Casey from Muirhevnamor and daughter Emily who said that Shauna was going to be fighting in memory of her cousin the late Barry McDermott.

After this I headed over for a word with coach Paul Taaffe from O’Hanlon Park who told me the contestants had shown good commitment over the training period, saying it isn’t easy to pick up the skills in such a short time, there was a lot to learn, but he felt they’d all be well able to give a good account of themselves when their time came.

Next I caught up with two contenders Peter McCourt from Mary Street North and Jordan O’Donoghue from Avenue Road who getting ready to do battle with Aaron Fee and Jack McKenna and said it was going to be a complete destruction! They had found the training tough, but were now just looking forward to getting it on in the ring.

I then headed over for a quick word with Ciaran Dunbar from the Loakers and CJ McGuinness from O’Hanlon Park, both members of the boxing club who admitted the novice boxers had done better than expected and were sure to give it their all when their bouts were called.

Not too far away I met up with Eugene and Kathleen Dunbar from Aghameen Park who were both judging the fights and Eugene was also the MC for the night too. They said it was going to be a fantastic night’s entertainment and wanted to wish them all the best.

Making my way over to the raised seating area I then met up with Riana Dullaghan from Beechmount Drive who was there to support her friend Caoimhe Magee from Medebawn who was fighting and said she was sure she was going to win all three rounds.

I then headed for an adjacent table where I had the pleasure of talking to Elaine McCann from Bay Estate who told me she’d be fighting Vicky Prendergast later. She was accompanied by her dad Aidan McCann, girlfriend Heather Murphy and some of her workmates from Matthews Pharmacy in Park Street. She went on to say she was a bit nervous but had really enjoyed the 12 week intensive training.

After this I was lucky enough to get a word with chairperson Sharon O’Donoghue who told me they were delighted to be there in the Imperial, it was going to be a fantastic show and everyone lucky enough to get a ticket were in for a real treat.

Making my way through the crowds I caught up with Vicky Prendergast from Dublin Street who told me the training had been hard, but she was really looking forward to getting into the ring with her fellow team mate Elaine McCann.

After this I met up with Caoimhe Magee from Medebawn who told me she was called in to fight at the last minute. She went on to say she had been boxing since she was a child, but wasn’t part of the original line up and was looking forward to getting back into the ring again.

Next I met up with Nuala O’Donoghue from Dromiskin who was with daughters Kellie and Holly and husband Gary who is a Young Islander through and through and were all looking forward to Nuala making them proud on the night. She said she was excited and energised for her fight.

I then headed over for a chat with two lads who were fighting on the night Glen McCourt from Manydown Close and Ruairí Kelly originally from Armagh but now hanging his gum shield in Dublin Road who said even though the training had been tough, it was worth it just to be able to get into the ring on the club’s big night.

One man who was going to have a busy night no matter what, was Sharon’s husband Derek O’Donoghue from Lower Faughart who told me he’d be cheering on his son Conn, nephew Jordan O’Donoghue, brother-in-law Aidan Norman and sister-in-law Nuala who were all taking part in the fundraiser.

After this I got a quick chat with Aidan Norman who told me he was really looking forward to his battle against Caolan McCabe. He was having a laugh with Philip Martin from Inniskeen who had similar feelings towards Dylan Crosby whom he’d be meeting later on. The lads agreed this was their first time trying white collar boxing and was definitely going to be their last, but they had enjoyed the preparation work in the previous weeks and wanted to say all credit to the O’Hanlon Park Boxing Club for their great work during that time.

After this I met up with Adrienne Taaffe from Happy Valley who was enjoying the company of Carol Magee and Aoibheann Rogers both from Medebawn who had joined Riana at her table and assured me that Caoimhe Magee was going to be fantastic when she got in the ring.

I headed over for a quick word with another two contenders Lee O’Donoghue from Blackrock and Jake Cunningham who were getting ready to meet in the ring and said they had loved the training and couldn’t wait for their time to come.

Making my way through the crowds I then met Claire Dignan from Marlmount who said she was ready for her bout with Shannon Savage. Claire was chatting to Eddie Lawless from O’Hanlon Park who had trained the group and said all their hard work was done and now it was time to put it into practise. He said all the contenders were very good and had all shown up on time for their training sessions.

I then headed over for a word with Julie Cairns from Muirhevnamor who was really looking forward to touching gloves with Nuala and the evening was the culmination of 12 hard weeks of training.

Finally, before I departed, I got a word with Jake Cunningham from Belfry Gardens and Aaron Fee from Avenue Road who told me they were a bit nervous about getting into the ring, but were sure it was going to be an excellent night.