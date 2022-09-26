Hundreds turnout for Fr. McEnroe’s retirement event

Fr. Patrick McEnroe, PP Darver & Dromiskin at a celebration night in The Fairways Hotel to mark Fr. McEnroe's retirement and Golden Jubilee, with Catriona Marmion, Declan Brennan and Annemarie Brennan. Photo:Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Fr. Patrick McEnroe, PP Darver & Dromiskin at a celebration night in The Fairways Hotel to mark his retirement and Golden Jubilee, with Cllr. Liam Reilly and Cllr. John Sheridan. Photo:Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Fr. Patrick McEnroe (centre), PP Darver & Dromiskin at a celebration night in The Fairways Hotel to mark Fr. McEnroe's retirement and Golden Jubilee, with Fr. Gerry Campbell, Canon Eugene Sweeney, Bishop Michael Router and Fr. Malachy Conlon. Photo:Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Seam McArdle making a presentation to Fr. Patrick McEnroe, PP Darver & Dromiskin during a celebration night in The Fairways Hotel to mark Fr. McEnroe's retirement and Golden Jubilee. Photo:Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Fr. Patrick McEnroe, PP Darver & Dromiskin at a celebration night in The Fairways Hotel to mark Fr. McEnroe's retirement and Golden Jubilee, with Catherine, Veronica and Michael Clerkin. Photo:Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Fr. Patrick McEnroe, PP Darver & Dromiskin at a celebration night in The Fairways Hotel to mark Fr. McEnroe's retirement and Golden Jubilee, with Luke and Torris and Marion O'Sullivan. Photo:Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Fr. Patrick McEnroe, PP Darver & Dromiskin at a celebration night in The Fairways Hotel to mark his retirement and Golden Jubilee, with Seamus Haughey, Dympna Haughey, Patsie Bellew and Seamus Bellew. Photo:Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Carmel Neary and Elaine Cluskey making a presentation to Fr. Patrick McEnroe, PP Darver & Dromiskin during a celebration night in The Fairways Hotel to mark Fr. McEnroe's retirement and Golden Jubilee. Photo:Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Hundreds of people turned out for the retirement celebrations for Fr. Patrick McEnroe, who is stepping down after 24 years as parish priest in Darver/Dromiskin.

The event took place in the Fairways Hotel, with almost 300 people there to pay tribute to Fr. McEnroe, who was also celebrating his Golden Jubilee.

A number of presentations were made on the night, including a beautiful framed picture presented by Carmel Neary and Elaine Cluskey.

Originally from County Cavan, Fr. McEnroe was ordained into the priesthood fifty years ago.

He has played a key role in the wider mid Louth community for many yearsm and was praised for his dedication to the parish.

He served in Ardee, Dunleer, and in Newtownhamilton parish, as well as St. Patrick’s Dundalk before being appointed to Darver/Dromiskin, in 1998 and remaining there over the last few decades.

To mark his retirement, a mass was held, attended by clergy from across the region, including Auxiliary Bishop of the Armagh Diocese, Fr. Michael Router.

The mass featured music from Cuchullain Celtic Strings, and saw relatives and friends travel from Cavan, Claire and Sligo to attend.

Fr. McEnroe is being followed in role by Fr. Gerry Campbell, who is the new parish priest of Darver/Dromiskin.

Despite his retirement, he will continue to be a familiar face in the community, as he will remain living in the parish.