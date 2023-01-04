Having a ball in Mo Chara for NYE

One place I certainly wasn’t going to miss out on visiting on New Year’s Eve was Mo Chara where they were hosting their Mo’s New Year’s Eve Ball, a black tie event that had the place packed to capacity from early on.

I wasn’t too long in the door when I met up with Vino’s parents Vincent and Sonya Mulligan from Bellurgan who were with daughter Isla from Marsh Road who told me they were really looking forward to a great night. But when I asked where Vincent’s black tie was, he said “farmers can’t afford them!”

I then headed out to the beer garden area and first met up with Eoin Crawley from Ath Lethan, Alannah Myles from Ravensdale and Aoibheann Duffy from Newry Road who were all looking extremely well and told me they were there for the night and were going to make sure it was epic night.

Also in their company and looking extremely well were Cormac MacGhirr from Armagh, Kady Lawlor from Knockbridge and Lola Clarke from Bay Estate who told me they were just loving the night and said it was 10/10 for the food they had gotten earlier.

Heading for another table I then got a word with Eoghan Logan from Swords who was with Gillian Caldwell from Quay Street who were certainly dressed to impress and Eoghan admitted that Mo Chara’s was definitely his favourite bar in town.

After this I made my to a table where I got talking to Trisha Boyle from Mullaharlin Road, Sarah Fairman from Blackrock, Paula Gray from Haggardstown and Monica McLynn from Haggardstown who said the food was lovely, the crack even better and they were definitely going to have a mad one seeing in the New Year there.

Not too long later I headed over for a word with two well dressed young men Paul McNally from Castletown Road and Colm Lowndes from Warsaw (now that’s an expensive taxi home at the end of the night, I thought) who told me they were definitely there for the night and would be the last to vacate the premises, all going well.

Next I got a word with three lades who were looking stunning and they were Dearbhla McCumiskey from Mullaharlin Road, Rachael Donnelly from Liverpool and Nicola from Carrickmacross who were there for the night and assured me it was going to be the only place to see in 2023.

Finally, before I departed, I caught up with Mark McGahon and Megan Neary both from Clancullen Park who were looking great and were looking forward to a mad night as they saw in the New Year in the popular Chapel Street watering hole.