Grease is the word at this year’s Sacred Heart Musical

Get ready to rock again, as the Sacred Heart School Musical ‘Grease’ is back with a bang!

For the last number of months, the Transition Year students have been preparing for the big nights on April 5th and 6th.

Many of them chose to get their dance moves on by becoming a dancer, to help bring up the 1950s feel of the whole show, while others are singing, acting, writing about the musical, selling tickets, helping backstage in total everyone together is using their talents together to highlight how talented these young women are and can be in the future. It is a night that is not afforded to be missed!

The cast this year is filled with a wide range of people, from main characters to dancers even to backstage. The main cast includes: Clara Browne as Sandy, Ella Heavey as Danny, Jasmine Ford Dunne as Rizzo, Leah Davis as Marty, Hollie Healy as Frenchie, Jemma McNamara as Jan, Eile Loughman as Patty, Teleayo Ajayi as Kenickie, Caoimhe O’Kelly as Rodger, Hannah Lowe as Sonny, Rebecca McArdle as Doody, Katie Rose Pentony as Eugene, Caoimhe O’Donoghue as Ms. Lynch, Aoife Darby as Johnny Casino, Aimee Crowley as Vince Fontaine, Abbie McKenna as Teen Angel, Ellen Jackson as Cha Cha Di Gregorio and Ava Burke as Prom Night Soloist/ Radio Voice.

As well as all these many talented people, they also have very hard-working dancers, who practice their moves each week down in the Parish Hall for the big nights. They also have a PR team who are very hardworking in everything they do, from making the tickets to the booklets, everything that needs to be done! They also have backstage members who essentially keeps the show moving and most of all we have our teachers who help us all learn how to do all these crucial things in order to have a musical!

Grease will commence on the second week of April, Tuesday 5th and Wednesday the 6th of April at 7.30pm in the Barbican Centre Drogheda.

This show is to not be missed as it will be full of laughter and fun. The tickets to this show can still be purchased at the front hall of the Sacred Heart School, sold by the PR Ty students during lunch. Beware those tickets are selling fast and will not be here for much longer, being only 15 euro per ticket to see all the effort the TY (Transition Year) students and teachers have put their heart into this Musical. The show is produced and direct by Tracy Martin,musical director choreography by Gillian Harte, and pr lead by Grainne Mackin.Staging & design is by Eoghan Darcy.

A special thanks to our principal Leoni Carroll and deputy principal Deirdre Lynch and Ty co-ordinator Miriam Corboy. We couldn’t possible do this without the support of all the teachers in the sacred heart school. Thanks to Declan Power,Barbican theatre, Alison Comyn and Paul Connor Drogheda independent, Wool works and all the Parents council and anyone who has helped us in any way.