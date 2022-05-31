Grammar School stage first prizegiving in two years

The motto of Drogheda Grammar School is Floreat (Flourish) – ‘Every individual is of value and has something to contribute’ and at their annual prize giving ceremony recently, awards were presented to all those in every year who had flourished during challenging times.

Resuming after a two year online format. Mr Hugh Baker, Headmaster welcomed the assembled students and parents, and said it was important for the school community to gather together once again and celebrate the hard work of their students and recognise their efforts over the last academic year.

A number of prizes were awarded, recognising diligence, academic, sporting, artistic and musical excellence as well as the contributions various students had made to the social and moral life of the school.

In his address, Mr Baker referenced the school motto, and asked the students to understand they would all blossom and flourish at different times in their lives, and that prize days were but one moment of recognition and opportunity to celebrate. What was evident from the students themselves was their support and encouragement of each other, recognising each other’s achievements and successes.

The students were an integral part of the ceremony and it was full of music, with a range of solo and group performances, all put together by Ms Norris, with the assistance of Luke Murphy, as a means of showcasing the great talent the school is lucky to hear each day and week.

At a separate Graduation ceremony on Friday May 27th, parents were invited to celebrate the end of six years in school for their sons and daughters, who now ready themselves for the forthcoming Leaving Certificate.