Glenmore AC hold prize giving night in Granvue Hotel

Katie McCourt and Marc Byrne receive the U/15 Track and Field athlete of the year awards from Denise Murphy and Sinead McDonald at the Glenmore AC awards night held in the Granvue Hotel, Omeath. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Ethan Kane U/9 Track and Field athlete of the year receives his award from Sinead McDonald at the Glenmore AC awards night held in the Granvue Hotel, Omeath. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Patrick Duffy, U/11 and Caoimhe Galligan, U/10 Cross Country athletes of the year receive their awards from Sinead McDonald at the Glenmore AC awards night held in the Granvue Hotel, Omeath. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

U/14 Track and Field athlete of the year Molly Anne Moore receives her award from Denise Murphy at the Glenmore AC awards night held in the Granvue Hotel, Omeath. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

On Friday night we headed for the Granvue Hotel in Omeath where a good crowd had gathered for the Glenmore AC juvenile cross country, track and field prize giving night. This was their first awards ceremony in three years due to Covid and the place was really buzzing by the time we got there.

I wasn’t too long in the door when I met up with club PRO Sarah Moore who told me the night was to present medals to all the athletes for their participation and to those performed well. It was a night of celebration for all their achievements both locally and nationally and were also looking forward to the Louth County Awards which take place in November.

I then headed over to a table where I met up with Kevin and Roisin Duffy from Ballymakellett who were there with their young athletes Patrick and Sean and they agreed it was a great night and more important it was even better to be back for an awards night after the 3 year break.

Not too far away I then got talking to coach Aaron Cumiskey from Glenmore who was with Sophie and Thomas who had both received their medals. Aaron said it is a great club and doing very well.

Not too far away I then caught up with Claire and Brian Duffy from Rampark who was with Sadhbh, Céadan and James and said it was a lovely night for the kids and the prize giving was a big success for them.

After this I headed over for a word with Catherine and Michael O’Reilly from Glenmore with their kids Cillian, Hannah and Ellen who had all received their medals who agreed it was a fantastic night and it was great to see all the young role models there for their kids too.

After this I headed over for a word with Linda and Stephen O’Connor from Rampark Grove whose twins Claudia and Victoria had received their medals and were off having a run around with their mates while Linda tried to hold to a couple of desserts for them. She then told me they just love the club and it’s so good for them too.

Not too far away I then got talking to Tommy and Ursula Cumiskey from Piedmont who told me Aaron and Melissa are part of the committee and were on the busy side. They went on to say the night was a huge success and the food was just lovely too.

Heading for another table I then caught up with Gerry Murphy from Faughart who told me his wife Denise was part of the novice cross country winning team and they were thoroughly enjoying the event.

After this I headed over for a chat with Ambrose and Jane Kane from Cooley who were with their young athletes Aaron, Ethan and Ivan who had their medals and Ambrose said he was delighted for them and was particularly impressed with the meal, specially the dessert!

Not too far away I met up with Dessie, Orlaith, Aaron, Chloe and Shea Finnegan from Jenkinstown who were up for making the best of the celebrations and Dessie said the kids just loved it.

Making my way through the function room I then got a word with Ciaran and Roisin McArdle from Lower Faughart with Harry, Oliver and Hugh who were certainly making the best of the night. Ciaran said that Harry had won an u11 medal and they had really enjoyed the meal.

I then headed over for a chat with Caroline, Tony, Victoria and David O’Hare from Kingswood. Caroline told me David had joined the club about two years ago and just loves it. He has represented them locally, nationally and also internationally in Italy and Czech Republic.

Beside them I got talking to James Mayne and Collette Kelly both from Lordship who had only just joined the club and were having a great night.

Not too far away I met up with Ciara McBride and son Daniel Connolly both from Omeath. Ciara told me he had won an u16 medal in track and field and went on to say the meal was nothing short of amazing.

After this I got a word with Jill Curtis from Jenkinstown with her kids Elliott and Ethan Nichols. She said the family have been part of the club for years, it was great to have a prize giving night again and said it is a really great club because they think of everything where the kids are concerned.

Making my way through the crowds I then got a word with Elizabeth O’Reilly from Ballagan who was with Aoife, Una and Cian who are all members and had really enjoyed the night and they all thought the meal was lovely.

After this I met up with husband of the Juvenile PRO David Moore from Carlingford who was keeping an eye on Jonah and Molly-Ann while Sarah was busy making sure the night ran smoothly. He said the kids had loved the medals and yes, another family who had been very impressed with the meal.

I then managed to get a quick word with the club chairperson Kenneth McBride from Rathcor who said they were delighted to be back, that 2019 was far too long ago since the their last awards night and wanted to compliment the young athletes on their ability to learn and strive to improve. He also wanted to congratulate the coaching staff on ther ability to motivate the kids and having no fear in keeping up with the latest training methods and technology.

Finally, before I departed, I met up with compere for the evening Eileen Brady from North Commons in Carlingford with her son Niall who is the IT expert for the club and they were chatting to vice chairperson Rose White from Glenmore who said they were delighted with the way the night had run and how well the club is doing, both the athletes and coaches and their dedication to cross country and track and field. She concluded by saying there is plenty of potential in the club and they can only get better and better.