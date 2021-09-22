Getting back in the spirit at the Store

Des Bishop is one of the acts coming to the Spirit Store's mini comedy festival in October

It’s hard to tell who is more excited about the return to live music. Is it Spirit Store manager Derek Turner or the audiences who have been making their way to the popular venue on Dundalk’s quay?

"The atmosphere is incredible at all the shows. People are delighted to be back. It’s a feeling that normality is on its way soon,” says Derek.

After what has been a most difficult 18 months for live music venues around the country, Derek is back to doing what he enjoys best – planning gigs and welcoming musicians and audiences back to the pub which has helped put Dundalk on the music map.

While capacity is limited to 60 per cent at the moment, Derek is looking forward to operating at normal capacity when almost all the remaining restrictions are lifted on October 22nd.

There’s a jam packed programme of gigs and comedy nights lined up for the coming months, including a mini comedy festival from October 21st.

"We’ve got an amazing line-up for that weekend including Des Bishop, Neil Delamere, Fred Cooke and Chris Kent.”

Tickets for the festival went on sale on Friday morning and Derek says there was been a great take-up within hours of sales going live.

"I think we all need a laugh.”

There’s also a very strong line-up of musicians over the coming weeks, starting with the Robocobra Quartet and Clara Tracey tomorrow night, Wednesday September 22nd, Duke Special on September 24th, while there’s a waiting list for the 4 of Us on September 25th.

The following night, September 26th, its the turn of SomeFinn, with Mary Coughlan and David Kitt lined up for later in the week.

October gets off to a great start with Luka Bloom, Alison Spittle, Jeff Blek and John Spillane.

‘All our shows are going really well which shows that there’s an eagerness to put all this behind us. “

There’s also host of sold out gigs later in the year, with Derek saying that some of them have actually been pushed back three times.

"An awful lot of the programme are shows that were sold out 18 months ago and we just had to keep moving them back. People were very good. They retained their tickets, they didn’t ask for their money back, and that was a huge help to us.”

There are however, still tickets available for some very tasty gigs such as Saint Sister, Ham Sandwich, and Zen Arcade.

Going into the New Year, there’s a strong comedy offering with Reginald D Hunter, Joanne McNally, Chris Kent, Enya Martin and Farmer Michael.

The return to live entertainment is not just good news for audiences but for all those involved in the music industry.

While there was Government Funding for venues from the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, it wasn’t enough from keeping some like Kino in Cork from going under.

Those involved in the sector also suffered.

"I know some artists and crews who have given up,” says Derek. “Some have taken up other jobs while others have moved to the UK where the music industry opened up much quicker."

Indeed, even the Spirit Store is losing its popular bar manager after 18 years as Alan Anderson has decided to take up the opportunity to go to college.