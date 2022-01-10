Get more than a cupla focal with Ciara’s new book

The new year is a great time to start learning Irish, says Jonesborough teacher Ciara McCoy, recalling President Michael D Higgins’ plea to people to make Irish part of their daily lives.

Ciara, who is head of Irish at St Paul’s High School, Bessbrook, has just released a book, GCSE Irish Revision Workouts, which is ideal for adult learners as well as Junior Cert and GCSE students.

Married to Carlingford native Ronan Fegan, has a deep love for the Irish language and is an experienced teacher.

A past-pupil of Jonesborough Primary School, and Our Lady’s Grammar School in Newry, she attended the University of Ulster in Coleraine where she studied a joint degree in Irish and History . She then went on to Queen’s University to complete my PGCE to become a teacher and last year returned to Queen’s to work as a part-time tutor on the PGCE course.

"I have spent many summers in the Gaeltacht, both as a student and a teacher, starting in Coláiste Bhríde in Rann na Feirste which has great connections with the local area as many students from Dundalk would have attended that college,” she says, noting that the college began originally in Omeath.

She appreciates the challenges faced by those who have mastered the basics of Irish conversation but aren’t sure how to go to the next level.

Some people will decide to attend classes, either online or in person, others with adopt a DIY approach, buying books or signing up for Duolingo.

As their fluency improves, some may join an Irish conversation group or make plans to attend an adult Irish course in the Gaeltacht.

“If you have finished with the bunrang and are comfortable in meánrang, but not quite ready for the ardrang yet, this can be a difficult stage in the Irish language learning journey,” she says. “Perhaps you had a good standard of Irish a while back and want to improve without having to start from scratch, or your children are at home preparing for their Irish Junior Cert exams and you want to be able to help them out, this is the gap that this new book aims to fill.”

While there are plenty of resources and courses available for beginners it can be difficult to advance further.

Ciara noticed that a series of books from the Language Gym company were available in French, Spanish and German and she knew that they were making a big difference to the students in schools studying for their Junior Cert exams or embarking on their Leaving Cert course in these languages.

Last year, she started working on adapting the resources available in other languages into Irish, in particular Ulster Irish. As a result, the GCSE Irish Revision Workouts book was born. Ciara felt it was only right that these resources were available in Irish too and to Irish learners.

GCSE Irish Revision Workouts, although aimed at Junior Cert and GCSE students, is also an excellent resource for adult learners as the answers are included in the book. With 15 chapters and over 180 pages, each chapter begins with a sentence builder to help learners familiarise themselves with common structures in Irish. Then there are pages of exercises which increase in difficulty to give learners a chance to practice new and old vocabulary and to become very familiar and confident with different common structures used in Irish. This extensive recycling of the key vocabulary and structures throughout the book means that learners become very confident in using these structures in a wide range of scenarios, resulting in a level of fluency in these structures.

The book is currently available to purchase on Amazon but readers of The Argus can get a free sample unit and more information about the book by emailing gaeilgesb@gmail.com.