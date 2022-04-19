Geraldine celebrates 70 years living with diabetes

Blackrock resident Geraldine Rogers made medical history when she became the first child in Louth to be diagnosed with diabetes when she was just four year old.

Now, seventy years later, Geraldine continues to live life to the full.

“I never said I can’t do something because I have diabetes,” she says.

The spritely grandmother has never let diabetes get in her way of doing something she enjoys thanks to her parents who encouraged her to live a normal life.

Geraldine was diagnosed in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda in after she lost a lot of weight and experienced frequent urination.

Little was known about the condition at the time and in that pre-internet era, it was difficult to find out information.

"I had a wonderful father who wrote to people in different countries,” she recalls. “He wrote to the British Diabetes Association because there was no association in Ireland in those days.”

Her parents taught her the importance of self-discipline, so she learned not to give into her sweet tooth.

She remembers having to keep to a strict diet.

"You could only eat at 8am, 1pm and 6pm,” she says.

The first time she went to a birthday party, she ended up eating bread and a boiled egg as there were no speciality foods for diabetics back then.

Back then, there was very little available in terms of specially produced sweets for diabetes and she remembers her father driving to Belfast to get special treats for her.

'Of course, I did have the one sweet now and then when I was at school but I knew that I couldn't have more than that!’

Over the years, she learned to cope with diabetes and knows how to control the bouts of high and low blood sugar which affect diabetics.

She admits, however, that it was difficult when she was a young child facing daily insulin injections with a terrifying-looking needle.

“There was a big long needle to take the insulin into your syringe and then a smaller needle to inject with, but it was still big in comparison to nowadays,” she recalls.

The needles and syringe had to be boiled every morning to keep them sterilised.

Her father gave her the daily insulin injections as her mother felt the ‘needle was so big and I was skin and bones.”

When her father went on business trips, her mother took over the task.

She learned now to inject herself with insulin when, aged eleven, she wanted to go the Gaeltacht for the summer.

"I was the first person with diabetes who ever went to that Gaeltacht college so everyone knew about me, but I never felt any different – I just felt important!”

She remembers her father telling her ‘don’t live for diabetes, live for you.”

Equally, her mother encouraged her not to feel sorry for herself, when, as a teenager, she wondered if she’s ever find a boyfriend because of her diabetes.

"She told me that I had three sisters, who were all crying in their own way about something, whether it was their hair, their nose or a pimple. She said that everyone blames something else but as you get older, the diabetes will have nothing to do with how you lead your life.”

That set the course for her ‘can do’ attitude as Geraldine believes in living life to the full and enjoys playing golf, bridge and travelling.

She says she will never forget her parents’ advice.

"You must live your life and whatever you have to put up with – it doesn’t matter what it is is – let it fall into your lifestyle.”

“I have travelled the world 0- I went to Brunei in the Far East on my own when I was 23. Diabetes never stopped me.”

While modern medicine and technology has certainly made things easier for people living with diabetes, Geraldine feels it’s important for people to speak openly about their disease and also to connect with others in similar circumstances.

Up until the pandemic, she was a regular attendee at Diabetes’ Ireland’s AGMs in Dublin.

"No matter how good your control is or how supportive your family is, they don’t know how it feels, so you still need the back-up of Diabetes Ireland,” she says.

She praises her husband of 43 years, Peter for supporting her and encouraging to get on with life, and also her sisters Patricia, Sheelagh and Brenda, and her uncle Gerard and aunt Eithne.

“Life has been great for me, I have great in-laws and fantastic friends as well.”