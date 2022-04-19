Louth

Geraldine celebrates 70 years living with diabetes

Geraldine Rogers, Blackrock, who has been living with diabetes for 70 years Expand

Margaret Roddy

Blackrock resident Geraldine Rogers made medical history when she became the first child in Louth to be diagnosed with diabetes when she was just four year old.

Now, seventy years later, Geraldine continues to live life to the full.

