Gary Kelly Mini marathon a success and fun day out

Doing the 10K for the Gary Kelly Cancer Support Centre were Tina Byrne, Fiona Mulholland and Bridget Byrne.

Doing the 10K for the Gary Kelly Cancer Support Centre were Noeleen Monaghan, Christine Shelbourne and Mary Neilis.

Mary Smith with Catherine and Bridget Grimes doing the 10K for the Gary Kelly Cancer Support Centre.

Christopher and Con Quinlan, Shane Mulroy, Liam Reay, Gerry McEntee, Gary Tiernan and Anthony Neilis looking after the walkers at the 10K.

Marie Reynolds, Caroline Milne and Nicola O’Mara took part in the 10K.

The Gary Kelly Cancer Support Centre welcomed all their Kelly’s heroes for their first Women’s Mini Marathon in aid of the centre.

Taking place on Sunday, June 5, the walk coincided with the national VHI Women’s Mini Marathon.

Putting their own twist on the national event, the Gary Kelly Centre asked anyone who did not wish to travel to Dublin for the main event to instead take part in the local 5k/10k walk/run.

All participants were given a Gary Kelly t-shirt prior to kicking off the walk, along with a medal upon completion.

Marshalls were stationed along the walk, directing all involved on their journey.

Walkers left the Gary Kelly Centre at half ten buzzing to get on their way. Walkers were advised to bring warm clothes with them, but were not needed due to the blazing sun.

All participants were welcomed back to the centre upon completion of the walk/run for refreshments such as tea and coffee and some sandwiches.

Meanwhile, some of the Kelly’s Heroes travelled to Dublin, walking in aid of the centre, making it onto RTE.

Fuzz Gigolo closed the event, playing out the first Stay at Home Mini Marathon 2022.

Finishing the day out, walkers sang and danced along to the live band.