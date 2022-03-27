Funky Feet’s fabulous Lip Snyc battle

Getting ready for the World Championships taking place in July n Los Angeles, local dance troupe Funky Feet were all in attendance in the Lisdoo on Friday night for their fundraiser Lips Sync battle where 14 different acts were in action and the place was a real buzz of anticipation by the time I eventually got there.

I wasn’t too long in the door when I met up with George and Frances McEneaney from Bellewsbridge Road who were there enjoying the night and told me their granddaughters Emma and Aoife McEneaney would be heading stateside as part of the group and they were happy to be there to cheer on the contestants.

Next I headed over for a word with Linda Lynch from Woodbury Gardens and Breda Sheeran from Hackballscross who were there to support their fellow workmate from Tusla, Paula McCabe who was in action on the night and wanted to wish her all the best in the contest.

After this I headed over for a chat with Kathleen McCabe from Lennon Melia Terrace with son Derek and grandkids Grace and Dylan who were there to see their mum Paula and wanted to wish her all the best.

Next I ventured over for a word with Emma Crosby and Isabella Clarke both from Marian Park, Chloe and Rebecca Rafferty from Cooley, Sinead and Kyra Sherry from McSwiney Street who told me they just couldn’t wait to see Bernie Thornton doing ‘a bit of Tina’ on the night.

Not too long later I then caught up with John Pentony from Quay Street with Audrey Garland from Cedarwood Park who were there to cheer on the Scott Gray Act along with mother and daughter Siobhan and Hannah Gregory from O’Hanlon Park, Sarah Gray from Riverside Drive, Sonya Gray from Castletown Road and Emma Agnew from Saltown where certainly making the best of the occasion.

Next I had the pleasure of meeting two contestants who were Katie Perry, better known to their family as Katie McEneaney from Ashbrook and Beyonce also known as Emma Fagan from Knockbridge who were looking very like their characters and couldn’t wait to get on stage and do their act.

After this I got talking to David, Siobhan and Grace Duffy from Medebawn who were there to support daughter Nicole who wasn’t taking part but is part of Funky Feet and was busy making sure the night was running smoothly.

Not too long later I then got talking to Saoirse McGuinness from town centre who told me she couldn’t wait to see her mum Nicole McGuinness from Waterville Crescent performing as Pink and said she was definitely in with a chance of winning.

Next I headed over for a chat with Rebecca Brennan from Trim, Demi Kerley from Woodville Manor and Katie Callan from Manchester who informed me they were all there to see to see Nicola and Bernard Thornton and cheer them on.

After this I got a quick word with Dazer and Katie McEneaney from Manydown Close who told me they were there to support the night because their son Jack is a member of Funky Feet and was looking forward to L.A. in July.

Making my way through the crowds I then caught up with Niall and Majella Duffy from Kilcurry who were there to see Shirley and Michael McGee as well as Emma and Martin Molloy perform and assured me that it was going to be a brilliant laugh.

Not too far away I then got a word with Selene Traynor from Silverbridge who was with Tracey Rafferty from Riverside Drive who couldn’t wait for Shirley and Michael McGee’s time on stage and would definitely be cheering the loudest for them.

One lady who was taking a well earned rest when I met her was Brenda Murnaghan whose daughter Stacey is the main driving force behind Funky Feet and was ready to help her out on the night, should she need it!

Meanwhile up near the bar I then caught up with Gavin Erasmus from Blackrock, Wayne Carroll from Cluan Enda and Adam Molloy from Bay Estate who were there to cheer on see Katie McEneaney as well as Emma and Michael and told me it was definitely going to be an excellent night.

After this I headed over for a word with Michelle and Emmet Ryan and son Ethan from Lennon Melia Terrace with Michelle’s parents Patsy and Bernie Hoey from Ard Easmuinn with Sonia Hoey from Brickfield Close, Eddie McArdle from McDermotts Terrace with kids Dean, Kyla and Chloe who were there to see their mum Serena take to the stage and said it was going to be a fantastic night for sure.

Not too far away I then got talking to Tracy Kingston from Bay Estate, Zoe and Kayleigh Murphy from Belfry Drive, Brooke and Teagan Bannon from Belfry Drive who couldn’t wait to see Shauneen Bannon on stage later on.

Finally, just before the MC got the proceedings under way I managed to get a quick word with Nicola McGeough from Plaster who was there to see sister Carol Jones in action she was with Carol’s husband Eoghan and son Cian Jones who wanted to wish her all the best giving it loads to a medley of 80s hits.