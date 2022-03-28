Fund-raiser on target to raise over €10,000 for Research Motor Neuron

Local teacher Paula Lavin is organising the ‘Climb the Saddle of Slieve Foy with Seán Woods and Roy Taylor’ on Saturday April 2nd with the aim of raising €10,000 for Research Motor Neuron.

Paula, who teaches at Coláiste Rís post-primary school, has already raised a massive €6,000 through a Jersey Day in local schools on March 15th with more schools participating in the coming weeks.

She invited all secondary schools in Louth to participate in a fundraising day for Research Motor Neurone (RMN), with the goal of creating awareness around MND and raising funds for research into the disease.

Paula said she decided to involve schools as they are the ‘hubs of the community’ and she received a fantastic response.

Her own school, Coláiste Rís raised €2,500 in a few hours and she thanks her colleagues and students for their enthusiastic response. She also thanked Fintan Smyth at The Value Centre for his kindness and generosity in supporting the charity and the school tuck shop and Huckleberry’s ice cream, The Marshes for their kind donations.

“A wonderful, emotional but powerful video was made and sent to all schools where Roy and Terance Taylor informed students about MND and where exactly their money was going and why into Research Motor Neurone,” she said. “Some schools put this video out on their social media platforms which got a huge response, creating awareness around MND.”

‘We have no idea what it is like for Seán, Roy or anyone living with MND,’ she says. “We don’t know what life is actually like for these people, what each day brings and what struggles they face on a daily basis, nor do we understand what it is like for their families who live with MND also. But what we do understand is, we can help on the ground to do our bit, we can bring a smile to MND warriors, and that is what schools did on March 15th and will continue to do over the coming weeks, coming together as a community and making a difference.

Paula said, Seán, Roy and their families have been overwhelmed by the support and kindness of people and echoed their thanks to all schools involved for taking part in this event.

She thanked the schools who took part on March 15th; Coláiste Rís, The Marist, St Louis Secondary School, Bush PP, O’ Fiaich, De La Salle, with St Vincent’s Secondary School, Dundalk Grammar School, Ardee Community School, Scoil UÍ Mhuirí Dunleer, Ballymakenny College all due to take host their own jersey days in the coming weeks..

“The countdown is on this Saturday, April 2nd to climb the saddle of Slieve Foy,” she said. So far 200 tickets have been sold and people that can register on eventbrite (sean-roy-climb-for-rmn) or on the day at Carlingford Marina at 10am, fee €20.There will be free snacks and RMN T-shirts on the day and a great sense of camaraderie is promised as people gather together to make this a memorable day for Sean and Roy.

Paula also wants to thank all those who are supporting the fund-raising, including Adrian Conlon, The Brew Crew who has kindly taken donation buckets to some of his events over the last few weeks, to all those who took donation buckets from Siobhán Woods, to the Lions Club and Tom Donaghy who donated €500 to RMN, to Martin and Andy Connolly at Dundalk FC. She is working alongside Martin and his PRO team at Dundalk FC who have pledged to create awareness around RMN and have bucket collections on Friday 15th April at the Dundalk v Sligo Rovers game where all money will go towards RMN.