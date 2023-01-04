Fun and frolics in the 40 bar

One pub I certainly wasn’t going to miss out on visiting on New Year’s Eve was 40 in Park Street and by the time I arrived the crowds were already starting to gather.

I was only in the door when I had the pleasure of meeting up with Jacqueline Farrelly from Waterville Crescent and Perla Almonte Martinez from Ath Lethan who were looking very well and told me by the time midnight came they were going to be consuming 12 grapes under the table!

Heading for an adjacent table I then met up with Colleen McArdle from Faughart, Caoimhe Murphy, Margaret Smith, Tadhg Leahy and Aaron Boyle all from Cooley and Vanessa McQuillan from Bay Estate who said they were only getting warmed up in 40 and were looking forward to heading to Bru’s later on and even mentioned they had their hearts set on a pizza when they got there.

After this I headed over for a chat with Lindsey Quigley from Garrybawn who was up for making a night of it with Siobhan Cooney from Castleross and the girls told me they were going to “live it up and live it large” in 40 on their way into seeing their way into 2023.

Next I had the pleasure of meeting up with Aidan and Maura Maguire from Cluan Enda who were in great form. They had set off with the fantastic idea of going out early and getting home early, but alas cracks had started to appear in their plan as they realised their kids were old enough to look after themselves!

Not too long later I then caught up with Katelyn Gill from Cooley and Aoife Lynch from Jenkinstown who told me they were enjoying a few warm up drinks before they made their way to Bru’s but were having a really good night in 40 while they were there.

I then headed up towards the bar where I got a word with a bunch of lads who included Ken Donnelly from Newry, Conor Murphy from Mucklagh, James Ward from Omeath and Shane Boyle from Rathcor who were up for a major night of celebrations to see in the New Year and said they weren’t sure where they were going to end up, but were going to make it a real night to remember.

Finally, before I departed I got a word with Mickey Doran from Hackballscross who was having a great night with Megan Kirwan from Crossmaglen who told me they were enjoying New Years eve together and would just see were the mood took them.