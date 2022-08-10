Francis Ledwidge’s unpublished works released

A new edition of poems by the poet Francis Ledwidge, the first to be published in his native county of Co Meath, was launched at Slane Castle on Sunday.

The book, which contains so far unpublished works, is a collaboration between Gallery Press and the Francis Ledwidge Museum Committee, supported by Meath County Council Library Service.

A gathering of 130 people at Slane Castle was attended by the Cathaoirleach of the Laytown Bettystown District, Clouncillor Wayne Harding, the Chairperson of the Francis Ledwidge Museum Committee, Terry Wogan and committee members, the 21st Baron of Dunsany Randolph Plunkett, publisher Peter Fallon of Gallery Press and Dunsany archivist, Peter Doyle.

Meath Chronicle Journalist and historian John Donohoe who addressed the gathering on the life of the poet said it was fitting that as we came to the end of the decade of commemoration that we looked back at the lives of two men – Ledwidge and the 18th Baron of Dunsany – who were involved in tumultuous events around a century ago, two unlikely bedfellows brought together not just by a love of words and writing but also by a love of nature, the outdoors, and appreciation of the flora and fauna of the countryside around them.

Terry Wogan said that this year marked the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the Ledwidge museum and he paid tribute to all those who had tried to preserve the memory of the Slane poet. Vivienne Igor, one of the original founder members of the museum, was present at the Slane castle event, paying tribute to Peter Fallon for his work on the publication of the book and also to Rosemary Yore, a member of the Ledwidge committee who had done great work in helping steer the project to fruition.

Cllr Harding paid tribute to all those who had kept Ledwidge’s name and his poetry alive over many decades.

Commenting on the event Randolph Plunkett said “This is a great day for poetry.”

Ledwidge grew up and knew every blade, leaf and stream of the Boyne Valley in Slane and surrounds, while Dunsany’s ancestral home in the Shadow of the Hill of Tara was surrounded by woodlands and scenic landscapes, a castle where many of his associates in the literary world often came to spend time, from WB Yeats, to Lady Gregory, Oliver St John Gogarty to HG Wells and where, in a later era, Paddy Kavanagh brought Hilda Moriarty for a walk in the bluebell wood in an unsuccessful attempt to woo her with his “Bluebells for Love” and “Raglan Road”.