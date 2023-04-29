Fond farewell to Patricia O’Leary and Gina O’Reilly as they retire from De La Salle Dundalk

On Friday night I headed for the rooftop restaurant in the Crowne Plaza for a rather special party. The evening was being run to pay homage to retiring De La Salle school principal Patricia O’Leary from Dromiskin, Raymond Lamont and to the late school secretary Gina O’Reilly from Kilcurry and a large crowd had turned to support the evening.

I wasn’t too long in the door when I met up with Principal Nicola Connolly who told me that all are sadly missed in the day to day activities, how they all helped to make what the school has become today and the teachers were there to honour their time in the school. She went on to say she’s really enjoying the challenge having taken over from Patricia and said it is definitely a very rewarding position to hold.

After this I headed over for a chat with Martin O’Connor from Mullacrew who has been with the school for the last 30 years and was delighted to be there for Patricia, Raymond and Gina’s family and assured me it was going to be a truly nostalgic but great night.

Not too far away I then caught up with Sarah Heekin originally from Sligo but now Point Road who said she’s been with the school for the last 32 years and really enjoys it, but will be looking forward to later on in the year when she’ll be taking a similar path to Patricia and Ray too.

After this I headed over for a chat with Padhraic Staunton from Willow Grove and deputy principal Kevin Brady from Newry who said Patricia was an extremely hard worker and very committed to the school and is missed, but the lads were delighted to be there to wish her and Raymond all the best for the future.

I then headed over for a quick word with Cian O’Naraigh from Lower Point Road who told me Patricia was the head of the Irish Department when he joined the school and said she was hugely supportive of Irish in the school and is already missed.

Not too long later I then met up with Hugh Carr from Warrenpoint who has retired and said he was delighted to be there seeing all the old familiar faces and to support the evening.

Another retiree was Brendan Durnin originally from Dublin, then Ardee before settling in Glenwood who said Patricia and Raymond were excellent teachers and helped to raise the bar with their dedication to their work.

After this I made my way over for a chat with Rachel McEntegart from Point Road and Louise Shaw from Darver who said it was great to be there on the night as all were hugely dedicated to the betterment of the school.

Next I had the pleasure of meeting up with Raymond Lamont from Kilkerley who was joined by his wife Anne and daughters Natalie, Sarah and Rebecca. Raymond said he’d been with the De La Salle from 39 years teaching physics and maths but now he’s retired he’s getting more time to improve his golf and travel and enjoy life with his family.

I then caught up with Evin Quigley from Kilcurry who was with his dad Brendan and sister Caitriona who were representing their late mum Gina who had been with the school for 39 years before she retired and had really enjoyed her time there. Not too long later I met up with one time teacher but now chairperson of the Board Of Management Eamon O’Boyle from Ard Easmuinn who was the first non primary school teacher to join the secondary school staff back in 1970 and he told me he was delighted to be there to honour three people who had helped to make the school what it is today.

After this I met up with Frank and Margaret Ryan from Kilkerley who told me Margaret who had taught Irish and Geography before her retirement and said Patricia had been hugely influential in helping the pupils and staff and was a great manager while she was there.

I then headed over for a chat with the Blackrock ladies who had all served on the Board Of Management and they included Anne Murphy, Maire O’Rourke and Amanda Rowland who said Patricia had always been available to them, was very warm towards the kids and treated them like her own.

Making my way through the crowds I then met up with Jennifer McGrane from Dromiskin and Aine McBreen from Cavan who were hugely complimentary towards all three being honoured and said they were delighted to be there to support the evening.

Next I met up with Cara McAdam from Blackrock who said she’s been with the DLS for the last 10 years and said Patricia had been fantastic and very dedicated to the school, was just great with staff, kids and parents and is definitely still missed by the staff ad pupils.

Meanwhile up near the bar I met another two men who have retired in Jack Branigan from Castlebellingham and Tony McDonnell from Avenue Road who told me they felt all three being honoured were very professional towards their work and it was also good to see some of the old faces again!

After this I had the pleasure of talking to Fiona Toal from Priorland Gardens who said it was brilliant to work for Patricia and she is definitely missed by all.

Not too far away I caught up with Pamela Campbell from Medebawn and Rosemary Bailey from Knockbridge who told me Gina had been a fantastic school secretary who did trojan work and even knew all the pupils names while she was working there!

I then caught up with Deirdre Duffy from Blackrock who told me Patricia had initially given her her job and has been enjoying her time teaching in the DLS ever since.

Eventually I managed to get a word with Patricia who was accompanied by her husband Dan and kids Sinead and Donal who said she still greatly misses being in the school, but is happily enjoying a slightly slower pace of life now.

Finally before I departed I caught up with Daragh McKeown from Sandyford who said he was brought in to work in the school for a year back in 1998 and has been there ever since. He said Patricia is an amazingly kind woman, has a great work ethic and even though she has already retired, has still been helping him out from time to time. He said all the staff were delighted to be there to support what was going to be a lovely night.