First Pride Family Day held in town

On Saturday afternoon I headed for the Market Square where the 1st Dundalk Pride Family Day was in full swing and the place was packed with people enjoying the festivities.

I wasn’t too long there when I caught up with Oliver Morgan and Brendan Byrne both from Meadow Gove with their dog Enzo who told me they were volunteers to make sure the day was a huge success and were very impressed with the way the event was progressing saying they had made plenty of new friends on such a scorcher of a day.

Next I headed over for a word with another volunteer Irene McCauley from Chapel Street who was busy going round making sure the event was running smoothly and said it was a wonderful turn out and agreed the weather had certainly helped to make the day such a success.

After this I headed over for a chat with Kayleigh and Finn Monaghan and Stephen Hughes all from Oakland Park who told me it was a fantastic day with all the live music and the stalls to choose from.

Making my way through the crowds I then got talking to Emma Hartigan and Philip Clarke both from Lios Dubh who were down to support the day and wanted to congratulate the organisers on such a well run event.

Not too long later I managed to get a few words with cousins Natasha and Courtney Smith both from Muirhevnamor who just happened to be walking by and didn’t even know it was on but were really enjoying the spectacle.

Two men who were getting ready to ‘go live’ were Alvaro Lucchesi and Paddy Mac from Dundalk FM who told me they were going to be hosting their special Pride Show live on the radio and couldn’t wait to get going. Paddy also told me not to forget to call into The Fane bar this coming Saturday night for its official reopening under the management and assured me it as going to be an epic night too.

Next I headed over for a chat with Rachel Quigley from Tallanstown and Irial O’Connell from Dublin who live in town now and were there to lend their support and told me they were really enjoying what they had seen so far.

After this, I got a word with Michael Kerley from Blackrock who was with his daughter Clodagh also from Blackrock and her son JJ Connolly. They were relaxing enjoying the music and the feel good atmosphere and agreed the blistering weather certainly helped.

I then got a quick word with my old friend Luna DeMarco from Armagh Road who said there was plenty of activities for the kids as well as the food and drink stalls and the live music was really good too.

Not too long later I met up with Mary Scanlon from Blackrock who was with her daughter Jessica and her friend Amy Trimble from Farndreg. Mary told me she was hugely impressed with the turn out and how there was enough room for people to move about freely and enjoy the event. She also said it was good to see families coming together for the day.

I then met up with Barry and Rose McCormac from St. Nicholas Avenue who were delighted to be there to support the event and were more than impressed with the weather too.

Next I met up with Annemarie, Ruairí and Toirleach Ó’Murchú from Bay Estate. Annemarie said it was a lovely family day and Ruairí said it was fabulous to see families at the square all enjoying themselves. The event is a real game changer when it comes to using the square for such activities and he wanted to compliment the organisers for a job very well done.

After this I headed over for a quick word with stall holder Patricia Cronin from Mountpleasant who was selling flowers and shrubs and told me it was great to see such crowds gathering at the square and she was really enjoying the music too, it gave her something to dance to while she worked!

Making my way through the crowds I then caught up with Kieran Pickering from Duffys Cross who had misplaced his wife Avril and kids Emma and Jamie. He went on to tell me he is half of ‘The Kev and Pico Show’ podcast that can be found on Instagram and he was on the lookout for some of the organisers so they could feature in next week’s show.

Finally, before I departed, I had the pleasure of talking to Becca Hatch from Drogheda and Mary Hernandez originally from Barcelona but now living in town over a year. They told me they were super impressed with the event and with the excellent weather it couldn’t fail to be a brilliant day.