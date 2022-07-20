Fireside Festival packing in the bands for one day in Bellewstown

Drogheda band Fuzz Gigolo are one of the local bands performing at the Fireside Festival in Bellewstown on July 23rd.

The Fireside Festival Ireland takes place this Saturday 23rd July in Bellewstown, Co Meath. Now in its eighth year of production, the one-day event is gathering more and more attendees each year.

The all-genre event has over 30 acts playing on three stages throughout the day with bands and musicians coming from all over the country to perform.

Local acts include Drogheda bands Fuzz gigolo, Shock Sorrow, Gerry Hodgers and Duleek's very own Country Star Shannen Carroll.

The Headliners acts of the day include The Irish Garth Brooks Experience, Eurovision heart throb Mickey Joe Harte and Irish Guitar legend Pat Mc Manus and his band.

Admission is €20 adults and €10 teenagers ( must be accompanied by an adult ) and kids go free. Festival event organiser Brian Heavey is expecting the biggest crowd to date at this year's event .

The Fireside Festival Ireland started in Duleek in Co. Meath in 2014, Since then, past events have steadily grown interest.

"We are expecting a big crowd at this year's event and we hope to surpass last year’s total by raising awareness through social media and a distinguished list of music industry leaders, artists and producers,” says organiser Brian Heavey. “We have come a long way and I am proud to have such a diverse and inclusive audience attending this year’s festival.

"Attendees work in all sectors of the music and entertainment industry, and arrive from all over the country to participate in our signature event”.

Tickets https://ticketstop.ie/event/3650/the-fireside-festival-2022