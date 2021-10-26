Find the Cooley pumpkins and support SOSAD

Sean Morgan (left) and Craig Ballentine with some of the local children who visited their Hallowe'en Bales in Cooley in aid of SOSAD. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Cooley farmer Sean Morgan has created two giant pumpkins out of bales of straw and is offering people the chance to get their photo taken with them if they make a donation to mental health and suicide prevention charity SOSAD.

Sean, who has a suckler herd at farm at Ballinamara, says he and friend came up with the idea novel Halloween fund-raiser.

“I’ve wanted to do something for mental health as it’s a big issue and I know some people who have used the services of SOSAD so I decided to ask people to make a donation when they get their photos taken with the pumpkins.

He turned two bales of straw into pumpkins by painting them orange and Christina Byrne from the Carrick Road decorated them.

The giant pumpkins are in a field on his farm at Ballinmamara near Rathcor and he is asking people to share their photos with the pumpkins on social media with the tag #cooleypumpkins and to make a donation to SOSAD.

He said that the feedback so far has been very good and he thanks all those who have already made a donation through the Facebook page Find the hidden pumpkins for SOSAD Dundalk.