Family and friends set to join Joe to celebrate his 50th birthday in style

On Saturday night I headed for Courtney’s where a special 50th birthday party was being held for Joe Hoey from Rathmount and there to make sure he had a fantastic night was his wife Diane, sisters Muriel, Lorraine and Sharon and brother Vinny as well as a good collection of family and friends.

I wasn’t too long in the door when I met up with Joe who is a sergeant in the army, a coach and trainer with the Young Irelands and a member of the North East Runners who wanted to thank everyone for coming and wanted a special mention for his other brother Peter who couldn’t make it to the party.

I then headed for the family table where I got a word with my old mate, brother Vinny from Carrick Road, Sharon from Defenders Row, Muriel from Broughton Street and Lorraine from Cooley who wanted to wish Joe a happy 50th and were there to make sure he had a great night.

After this I got talking to Sonia Gray from Castletown Road who was chatting to Sarah Dermody from O’Hanlon Park with her partner Jonathan Hoey also from O’Hanlon Park who wanted to wish his uncle all the best and told me they were going to have a fantastic night.

Just arrived in the door were Ciaran and Madeline Maguire from Belfry Gardens who told me that they were delighted to be there to join in his 50th celebrations.

Next I caught up with Sharon and Derek O’Donoghue from Lower Faughart who told me as well as being part of the family, Sharon also knows Joe from all their work with the Young Irelands and were going to make sure his party was a cracking one.

I then headed towards the bar where I met up with Gearóid and Helen Mackin from Oaklawns who informed me that Gearóid has known and been friends with the birthday boy since they were teenagers and they certainly weren’t going to miss this party.

Not too far away I had the pleasure of having a word with Jillian Cotter from St. Malachys Villas who was with another life long friend of Joe’s, Ali Powell from Castle Road who told me he could best describe Joe as “an officer and a gentleman”.

They were then joined by Audrey and Keith Powell from Drumbilla and Ann and Brucie Lee from Avenue Road who told me both lads had grown up with Joe and described him as a mad man, but were delighted to be there to join in his celebrations.

I then had the pleasure of getting a word with Regina Dunne from Kingswood who was with husband Ciaran who was busy behind the bar making sure the thirsts were quenched and she was up for making the best of the party with Liam Quinn from Happy Valley and Sheenagh from Cullyhanna.

After this I headed over for a quick word with brothers-in-law Jim O’Donoghue from Seatown and Peter O’Donoghue from Park Avenue with his wife Carol and sister-in-law Carol Fuller from Avenue Park who were up for a mad one with Joe and Diane.

I then headed towards the bar where I got talking to a bunch of lads who included Stephen Mulholland from Greenacres, Colin Mullen from Mountain View, Paul Myles and Niall McEneaney both from O’Hanlon Park who told me they wished their wives were there for the party and were still waiting on Joe to buy them a drink!

Finally, before I departed, I met up with John Sloane from Redbarns Road, Lynn and Colin O’Donoghue from Rathmount and Keri O’Donoghue from Lower Faughart who were in great form and wanted to make sure Joe had a really great night on his 50th.